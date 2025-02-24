Belcan Establishes Aerospace & Defense Hub in Toulouse, France

CINCINNATI, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC (a Cognizant company), a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, automotive, industrial, marine, and government services markets, today announced the opening of its new office in Toulouse, France. This strategic expansion enables the company to better support the growing demands of the global aerospace and defense industry, as well as local original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Located in the heart of Toulouse's aerospace valley, the new office will allow key industry players, including major OEMs, tier-one suppliers, and other industry partners, to easily access Belcan's expertise in design, analysis, and digitalization.

"We are thrilled to establish a presence in Toulouse, a hub for aerospace innovation," said Lance Kwasniewski, CEO of Belcan. "Our team is committed to delivering value-added engineering solutions at the highest performance and competency levels that meet the unique needs of our clients in the region."

Claude Castan, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in the aerospace and defense industry, will lead the Toulouse office, which is located on the top floor of the Blagnac Airport Supplier Village. The local team will work closely with Belcan's global network of experts to provide comprehensive solutions that drive innovation, productivity, and growth.

