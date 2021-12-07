Beinex wins Amazon Web Services 2021 Rising Star Consulting Partner of the Year - MENA Award

The AWS Partner Awards recognise a wide range of Partners, whose business models have embraced specialisation and collaboration over the past year. The AWS Partner Awards also recognise AWS Partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on the AWS Cloud as they work with customers to conceive, build and migrate cloud-native solutions on AWS.

Receiving the Award, Indumon Das, the Founder and Managing Director of Beinex, remarked, "We leverage the capabilities of AWS and combine that with the Analytics Consulting power of Beinex to bring unmatched success to our customers. We look forward to the launch of the AWS data centers in the UAE in the first half of 2022. The launch will have a big impact on the growth and acceleration of cloud adoption in the Middle East and we are excited to support organizations to take advantage of what it has to offer."

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is the global community of businesses using AWS to build solutions and services for customers. AWS helps partners build, market, and sell their offerings by providing valuable business, marketing, and technical support on top of our proven, global, and secure infrastructure. AWS partners are uniquely positioned to help customers take full advantage of all that AWS has to offer and accelerate their journey to the cloud. AWS has millions of active customers and a dynamic community of over 100,000 partners globally.

"AWS Partners add value to customers across a wide range of industries around the world and are critical to their success. We are pleased to recognise a variety of partners through the APN Partner Awards EMEA 2021. I look forward to working together to a great 2022," said Antonio Alonzo Lopez, EMEA Director Partner Success at AWS.

About Beinex

Beinex, Dubai, is a multinational firm exploring the endless possibilities of data for Cloud, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Automation.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1704168/AWS_Beinex_Rising_Star_Award.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1704169/Beinex_Logo.jpg





