Beijing Delicacies Add Flavor to Brussels Food Festival

BRUSSELS, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 7th Brussels Food Festival in Belgium in September, 2019, delicious food from Beijing won the heart of European foodies.

Ever since the first Brussels Food Festival in 2012, the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau has organized well-known catering businesses to participate in the food carnival every year, bringing a wide variety of Chinese delicacies such as crisp-skinned roast duck, sausage, beef shreds, pea flour cake, almond tofu, stir-fried chicken with pickled pineapple, and Yuhuashi sweet dumplings.

Mr. Lei Xi, a member of the Beijing delegation, considered the food festival an opportunity to not only bring Chinese food to locals but also to promote Beijing's culture and tourism resources and demonstrate its image as an open and inclusive international metropolis. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the friendly-city relationship between Beijing and Brussels. The two cities are now conducting extensive and in-depth cooperation in food, culture, tourism, and other areas.

According to a report released by the China Tourism Academy, culture and food are the primary factors to consider for potential European travelers.

Beijing is reputed for its rich culture and its long history of over 3,000 years, including over 860 years as a capital city. It is a paragon of urban design in the world. More than 700 years ago, the city began to take shape, featuring a highly symmetrical layout with a 7.8 km north-south axis. Today, Beijing has seven World Cultural Heritages and numerous scenic spots and historic sites such as The Forbidden City, the Temple of Heaven, the Great Wall, the Summer Palace, and the Ming Tombs, which have attracted a large number of tourists from all over the world.

The history and charm of Beijing are not only embodied in its urban architecture and culture but also in its food. Now, Beijing offers not only traditional cuisine but also foods from around the world.

Beijing is home to time-honored brands such as Quanjude, Donglaishun, Tongheju, Duyichu, Chatangli, and Nanlaishun, and also has more recent popular brands such as Dadong, Wangshungge, Ziguangyuan, and Hua's Restaurant, which serve a wide variety of Chinese food. At the same time, you can also find a legion of international food brands in the modern city of Beijing, including celebrity favorites like Shake Shack, boutique restaurants such as Sushi Yotsuba and Georgian Restaurant, and Southeast Asian restaurant Susu. These restaurants together make Beijing an ideal destination for foodies.

If missing Chinese delicacies at the Brussels Food Festival, go take a food tour in Beijing to satisfy stomachs as well as the desire for new experiences.

SOURCE The Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau