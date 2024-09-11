Behavior Analytics Market worth $13.4 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

250 – Tables

50 - Figures

300 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=106193738

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units Value (USD) Billion Segments covered By Offering (Solutions and Services), Type (Customer Centric, Employee Centric), Application (Customer Engagement, Brand Promotion, Workforce Optimization, Threat Detection & Prevention, and Other Applications), Vertical (BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Telecom, IT & ITES, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Travel & Hospitality, and Other Verticals) Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Qualtrics (US), OpenText (Canada), Microsoft (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), IBM (US), Zoho Corporation (India), Oracle (US), Varonis Systems, Inc. (US), Fortinet, Inc. (US), Securonix (US), Teradata (US), Google (US), Adobe (US), SAS Institute (US), Qlik (US), 84.51˚ (US), Contentsquare (France), Exabeam (US), Clevertap (US), Dtex Systems (US), Mouseflow (US), Gurucul (US), Netspring (US), Visier, Inc. (Canada), Teramind (US), SplashBI (US), Amplitude (US), and Prohance (India)

Behavior analytics is a surging functionality that has immense significance in the betterment of cybersecurity and operational efficiency. It empowers organizations to identify the anomaly, insider threat, and probable fraud by harnessing the power of user and entity behavior analytics. Similarly, as business enterprises gradually adopt higher-level technology Al and machine learning behavior analytics solutions also increase in terms of accuracy and adaptability. This allows the maturing of security postures, reduction of operational risks, and the making of data-driven decisions in pacing up to the threats that are rapidly morphing. The market is segmented on the basis of offering, type, application, and vertical. Offering includes solutions like user and entity behavior, A/B testing, Feedback and voice of the customer (VOC), Heatmap among other solutions like session replay, website conversion optimization. This further can be divided into customer-centric and employee-centric. Applications in this segment involve customer engagement, brand promotion, workforce optimization, threat detection, and prevention applications, many more of which get further categorized into applications like personalized recommendations, product development, and compliance management. The verticals segment includes BFSI, Retail & Ecommerce, Telecom, IT & ITES, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Travel & Hospitality, and Other verticals, which include Transportation & Logistics and Energy & Utilities. These together provide a composite, deep view into the evolving landscape of behavioral analytics and its likely business implications.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=106193738

Based on application, customer engagement segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Customer engagement would have the largest market size during the forecast period, owing to the fact that this segment potentially might register high growth by enhancing and personalizing customer interactions. Enterprises are leveraging behavior analytics to develop rich insights into customer preferences, purchasing habits, and interaction patterns. It therefore allows business organizations to come up with highly targeted marketing strategies, to base most of their offerings on the needs of customers, and to improve the quality of service. On the other hand, this better satisfies and creates more loyalty among customers, which again turns into more efficient strategies of customer engagement and retention. Coupled with this, the delivery of customized experiences that would be carried out in a way that would give a differentiating edge over their peers, especially with regard to closer ties with customers, has increased demand for behavior analytics solutions in the customer engagement space.

Based on offering, the service segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The service segment is bound to grow at a higher rate in the forecast period, as more demand arises for support and expertise to deploy and manage behavior analytics solutions. In contrast to product-based offerings, services are comprehensive in nature, where implementation and customization, continuous support would be required to use such behaviour analytics tools to their full functionality by organizations. Consequently, the business starts striving to adopt these solutions in their existing system and optimally tunes them for its needs; therefore, increasing demand for professional consulting, training, and technical support. On the whole, behavior analytics solutions are complex in nature and require special kinds of knowledge and are always in a phase of maintenance in order to fight off threats and problems of businesses.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=106193738

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The factors that may drive the market growth rate higher in this region during the forecast period include the rapid digital transformation in Asia-Pacific and increasing adoption of advanced technologies, including cloud computing, Al, and machine learning, which are part and parcel of behavior analytics solutions. As companies in the region look toward improving cybersecurity and gaining better insights into user behavior, demand is high, surging for tools that can provide behavior analytics. This coupled with the rise in cyber threats and data breaches has called for organizations. As such, they tend to incur more expenditures for better analytics solutions while securing their assets. Again, the rising middle-class populations, together with growing technology start-ups and established firms, create the demand for behavior analytics to achieve operational efficiency and consumer engagement. In this regard, the mix of technological growth, heightened security concerns, and growing digital economy acts as the underpinning for the higher growth rate in the Behavior Analytics Market of APAC.

Top Key Companies in Behavior Analytics Market:

The major vendors covered in the Behavior Analytics Market are Qualtrics (US), OpenText (Canada), Microsoft. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), IBM (US), Zoho Corporation (India), Oracle (US), Varonis Systems, Inc. (US), Fortinet, Inc. (US), Securonix (US), Teradata (US), Google (US), Adobe (US), SAS Institute (US), Qlik (US), 84.51° (US), Contentsquare (France), Exabeam (US), Clevertap (US), Dtex Systems (US), Mouseflow (US), Gurucul (US), Netspring (US), Visier, Inc. (Canada), Teramind (US), SplashBI (US), Amplitude (US), Prohance (India). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Behavior Analytics Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Streaming Analytics Market- Global Forecast to 2029

Virtual Data Room Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Customer Data Platform Market- Global Forecast to 2028

Process Mining Market- Global Forecast to 2028

Data Pipeline Tools Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Get access to the latest updates on Behavior Analytics Companies and Behavior Analytics Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg