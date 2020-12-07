Beeline Recognises Allegis Global Solutions as a Certified Strategic Partner Across EMEA, Strengthening the Partnership to Best Serve Mutual Customers

LONDON and HANOVER, Maryland., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, a global leader in software solutions for managing the non-employee workforce, announced today that Allegis Global Solutions (AGS), a leading provider of global talent acquisition and workforce solutions, has been named a Beeline Certified Strategic Partner across EMEA. This additional certification complements AGS' existing relationship with Beeline as a Certified Strategic Partner in North America.

The Beeline Strategic Partner Certification Programme is an exclusive programme only available for select Beeline MSP partners. It assures mutual customers that both partners will offer best-in-class service and technology resources in the use of the Beeline Vendor Management System (VMS).

The certification includes robust technology training, as well as a joint implementation methodology. AGS team members collaborated with the Beeline implementation team to develop a common methodology, which gives customers a more streamlined implementation process. Beeline and AGS will review the methodology on an ongoing basis to identify areas of improvement and share an understanding of processes, procedures and documentation.

In addition, AGS' teams participate in Client Service workshops tailored to the specific needs of shared clients, which reviews both organisations' support processes to ensure continuous improvement. These sessions further enhance the partners' use of the Beeline technology and provide customers with the confidence of knowing that the companies that support them are closely aligned and jointly committed to their programme's success.

"As a company leading workforce solutions around the world, AGS has been an outstanding, long-term partner of Beeline's in Europe," said Boy Wijnen, Director of EMEA Sales Support and Partners at Beeline. "The EMEA certification showcases that there is a great partnership between our organisations across the entire region. By aligning our methodology, approach and procedures, we have increased our mutual ability to deliver strategic value for our clients at a local level."

To qualify for and maintain certification, AGS team members passed the Beeline System Certification Test. Going forward, they will attend regularly scheduled quarterly business reviews, participate in collaborative marketing and other sponsored events, create joint methodologies for implementation and steady-state operations, and attend executive meetings with key stakeholders to ensure alignment with and adherence to joint requirements.

"The 13-year partnership between Beeline and Allegis Global Solutions is a strategic, customer-focused alliance. Our shared vision and commitment to delivering best-in-class service to our clients modernises the technology offering while enhancing delivery capabilities, synergies and efficiencies," said Simon Bradberry, AGS' Vice President of EMEA Operations and Business Development. "I believe that enriching our partnership as a Beeline Certified Strategic Partner is a key component in delivering the engagements that drive our clients' business success."

About Beeline

For more than 20 years, Beeline's software solutions have enabled organisations to source and manage their non-employee labour. Our automated solutions, supported by the world's deepest, most experienced team of contingent workforce specialists, control costs, mitigate risks, enhance workforce visibility, improve efficiency, and increase productivity. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

About Allegis Global Solutions

Allegis Global Solutions (AGS) is a leading provider of talent solutions. We transform the way the world acquires talent in order to deliver immediate and lasting impact. Through decades of industry experience, and with services across 60+ countries, we know what it takes to innovate, consult, design, and implement successful, creative, and data-driven talent solutions across all workforce categories. To learn more, visit allegisglobalsolutions.com.

