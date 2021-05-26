Beauty Kubes offers unique waste & plastic-free hotel toiletries solution

In the UK alone, 200 million plastic toiletry and cosmetic bottles are dumped into landfill every year from the hotel industry. While we all enjoy luxury products when staying away, just three small bottles in each room amounts to a sizable amount of plastic as well as wasted water from shampoos (often around 75% water).

A square deal for the planet

Beauty Kubes are innovative solid in-shower toiletry solutions which offer the same quality and superior cleaning as conventional brands but without the planet-harming packaging. Each single-use Kube is vegan friendly, palm-oil free and made using natural ingredients. One Kube = one wash, which means zero waste.

Cornering the market with Kubes

Following the global success of Beauty Kubes in the consumer market, the company is now creating a pack of three amenity sized Kubes especially for the hospitality industry and will be launching these on 1st June 2021.The packs, which contain shampoo, conditioner and body wash, are supplied in a small recyclable and biodegradable box, thereby contributing zero plastic to the UK's landfills.

About Beauty Kubes

Launched in 2018, Beauty Kubes is dedicated to creating products that look good, feel good, reduce waste and are sustainable and effective. Based in Cornwall, the company has enjoyed international success with its unique Kubes.

