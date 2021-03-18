BDSwiss obtains quality and information security ISO certifications

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services provider BDSwiss Holding Ltd. (BDSwiss) is pleased to announce the achievement of a significant operational milestone in receiving two International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certifications from external certification bodies, TÜV Cyprus and TÜV Hellas (TÜV Nord Group).

In January 2021, BDSwiss secured the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (ISO 27001) and ISO 9001:2015 (ISO 9001) certifications relating to information security management system and quality management.

Following an exhaustive verification process over the course of 2020, BDSwiss implemented a series of initiatives to satisfy ISO requirements, leading to the granting of both certifications earlier this year.

The achievement means BDSwiss is one of the first investment firms within the retail trading space in Cyprus, as regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), to receive the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (ISO 27001) and ISO 9001:2015 (ISO 9001) certifications.

The milestone demonstrates both BDSwiss' ability and commitment to information security risk management, while in tandem, validating the company's dedication to the optimal delivery of its quality products and services to over 1.5 million users.

ISO/IEC 9001:2015 Quality management systems

The ISO 9001 certification sets out the criteria for a quality management system (QMS) with over 1 million companies already certified globally.

The ISO's harmonised standard is based on seven distinct quality management principles (QMPs) including requirements for strong client focus, efficient productivity throughout the firm's hierarchy, a provable commitment to consistent processes and cast-iron audit trails to ensure full transparency between BDSwiss, its clients, regulatory bodies and law enforcement agencies.

Achieving the ISO 9001 certification means BDSwiss has successfully demonstrated the integration of quality processes while considering a broader scope of impacts upon the company's operations including the provision of trading services, client support and trader education.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information technology

The most recent version was adopted in 2013 and specifies the requirements BDSwiss must fulfil to establish, implement and maintain an information security management system, as well as stipulating requirements in assessing and remediating information security risks.

Obtaining an ISO 27001 certification validates BDSwiss' bolstered security infrastructure and demonstrates the company is well-protected against the most sophisticated cybersecurity threats. Furthermore, BDSwiss has expanded its capacity in managing information security risks by installing an information security management system.

Despite contending with an ongoing global pandemic that put tremendous pressure on its client services, security and trade execution systems, BDSwiss developed and implemented a security strategy that significantly bolstered its cybersecurity capability – to counter the growing problem of online fraud, including sophisticated phishing attacks, malware and cyberhacking.

Christos Alatzidis, Chief Information & Technology Officer of BDSwiss commented:

"The combined acquisition of these particular ISO classifications is not a very common occurrence, but one that continues to gain popularity across all industries – and rightly so.

"Considering the growth and evolution of malicious cybersecurity threats within the trading industry, we want to ensure neither we nor our clients fall victim to heinous online impropriety.

"To operate in the fiercely competitive financial services sector requires maintaining cutting-edge security as well as consistent product quality. Both classifications are validations that we're doing just that," said Christos Alatzidis.

About BDSwiss Holding Ltd.

BDSwiss is a registered trademark of BDSwiss Holding Ltd, an investment firm authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) since 2013.

BDSwiss Holding Ltd. is a subsidiary of BDSwiss AG, a leading group of financial companies, offering Foreign Exchange and Contract for Difference (CFD) trading services in more than 187 countries and serving more than 1.5 million registered users.

BDSwiss provides trading services to a global audience through four user-friendly trading platforms: Metatrader 4, Metatrader 5, BDSwiss Web Trader and the native BDSwiss trading app.

