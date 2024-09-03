BDO South Africa Transitions to SysAid, Upgrading Its Legacy Enterprise Service Management Platform

TORONTO and JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a global leader in Enterprise and IT Service Management solutions, is thrilled to announce that its partnership with BDO in South Africa, is gaining traction through its successful adoption of SysAid Copilot

BDO South Africa's decision to replace its legacy ITSM platform with SysAid Copilot was driven by the innovative approach SysAid brings to ITSM, particularly its extensive use of generative AI across the platform. This underscores BDO's commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency.

With the deployment of SysAid Copilot, BDO South Africa is now managing thousands of assets and has empowered dozens of administrators with advanced tools to streamline IT operations. The organization has already delivered improvements from SysAid's AI-driven capabilities, which have proven to deliver new value over their previous ITSM platform.

"BDO's strategy to deploy emergent solutions to improve business processes is supported by the implementation of SysAid ITSM and specifically, SysAid Copilot. This allows BDO internal teams to serve the business faster, provide more efficient engagement channels, and enhance automation," stated Nico Fourie, National ICT Director of BDO South Africa. "This is a step forward for BDO and our clients who partner with us to optimise their businesses. Additionally, BDO's Security and IT Governance teams are integrating ISMS (Information Security Management System) workflows and control tasks into the ITSM to support BDO's ISO 27001 certification control objectives, consolidating both ITSM and security management activities under a single unified service management platform."

"The innovative AI capabilities of SysAid Copilot coupled with its user-friendly interface is making a noticeable difference in our operations and we are eager to explore how SysAid can further enhance our services across departments, driving even greater value from IT and beyond." said Khaya Mbanga, Head of Digital Advisory at BDO South Africa. "Our decision to implement SysAid internally is a genuine reflection of our dedication to advancing our clients, community, and people."

Looking ahead, BDO South Africa plans to expand the use of SysAid beyond its IT department, leveraging the platform's versatility to support other departments within the organization. This expansion is a testament to the effectiveness of SysAid in driving efficiency and enhancing user experience.

"We are excited to have BDO South Africa on board as a strategic partner," said Gil Alter, Director of Channels & Alliances at SysAid. "Their decision to adopt SysAid and harness the same tools they deliver to the market is a powerful testament to their commitment. We are confident that this partnership will lead to significant improvements in IT operations, both within BDO and across the broader market they serve."

This partnership highlights SysAid's growing influence in the ITSM space and its ability to meet the needs of large, complex organizations like BDO South Africa. As SysAid continues to expand its footprint globally, strategic partnerships like this one play a critical role in delivering exceptional IT service management solutions to organizations worldwide.

About BDO in South Africa

BDO in South Africa is the South African member firm of BDO International. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member firms. The global BDO network provides audit, tax, and advisory services in 166 countries, with over 115 661 people working out of 1,776 offices worldwide. Service provision within the international BDO network of independent member firms ('the BDO network') is coordinated by Brussels Worldwide Services BVBA, a limited liability company incorporated in Belgium with its statutory seat in Brussels. For more information please visit www.bdo.co.za

About SysAid

SysAid is on a mission to liberate organizations by putting AI to work for them and their people. We orchestrate service management across organizations with generative AI that taps into specialized data accumulated from thousands of customers and millions of users. With zero setup requirements, our conversational AI manages employees' requests, assists with queries, and accelerates the resolution of issues. With intelligence and ease infused into the workday, productivity thrives so that employees can focus on what they're meant to do, and organizations are free to fulfill their purpose.

With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com

