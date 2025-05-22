BDMS Wellness Clinic, Led by Dr. Tanupol Virunhagarun, Strengthens Wellness Ties Between Thailand and Saudi Arabia - "Wellness Hub Thailand: The Future of Global Wellness"

The Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh hosted a key event to promote bilateral collaboration in health, wellness, and sustainable tourism sectors.

BANGKOK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanupol Virunhagarun, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), led Thailand's delegation at a seminar titled "Wellness Hub Thailand: The Future of Global Wellness" at the Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The event aimed to foster collaboration between Thailand and Saudi Arabia in preventive healthcare, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030's focus on enhancing quality of life and healthcare systems.

In a significant diplomatic and health initiative, Dr. Tanupol Virunhagarun, known as "Dr. Amp," represented Thailand at a seminar held at the Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The seminar, titled "Wellness Hub Thailand: The Future of Global Wellness," was organized to promote Thailand's vision of becoming a global leader in preventive healthcare and wellness tourism.

Dr. Tanupol shared insights into the concept of Scientific Wellness, emphasizing a proactive approach to health that integrates lifestyle medicine and holistic practices. He highlighted Thailand's unique position, combining advanced medical expertise with traditional wellness practices, to offer holistic health solutions.

The event underscored the alignment between Thailand's wellness initiatives and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to develop the country's healthcare system and improve the quality of life for its citizens. The seminar also featured the participation of H.E. Mr. Darm Boontham, Ambassador of Thailand to Saudi Arabia, and distinguished guests from various sectors in Saudi Arabia, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation in health and wellness.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in building an international health network. Through initiatives like this, Thailand aims to enhance its global profile in the health and wellness sectors, offering innovative solutions that align with global health trends and needs.

