BCG and Givewith Partner to Drive Shared Value and Deliver Social Impact Across Major Industry Sectors

New Initiative Will Create Industry-Specific Solutions to Help Businesses Simultaneously Respond to Growing Demand and Generate Both Profits and Social Impact.

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's leading management consulting firms, today announced it has entered into a long-term collaboration with Givewith, a social impact technology company that brings together companies and nonprofits through innovative solutions.

BCG will provide human capital and expertise that will enable Givewith to rapidly scale and customize its unique value proposition for a series of large industry sectors. Givewith's proprietary platform embeds social impact programs into business-to-business transactions—tapping directly into a company's sales and sourcing strategy—to generate new funding for the world's most effective nonprofits and social enterprises while simultaneously improving business performance and increasing profitability. BCG expertise will include world-leading specialists from the firm's Growth Tech practice, its industry sector specialty teams, its Software and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) team, its Social Impact practice, and its Digital Ventures team.

"Every company across every industry is facing pressure from consumers, employees, investors, and other stakeholders to address society's most pressing challenges," said Sushmita Banerjee, a managing director and partner in BCG's Technology, Media & Telecommunications practice. "Givewith's value proposition is unique and powerful. By making social good a differentiator that can directly drive better business results, it has the potential to be a market maker here."

BCG managing director and partner Roger Premo, the firm's global leader for Enterprise, Software & Cloud, who is leading the collaboration from the BCG side, added, "We've used the latest customer research techniques from our Center for Customer Insight to prove that Givewith creates value both for companies and for their stakeholders (employees, investors, and customers). With our SaaS and Digital Ventures teams, we've been privileged to help Givewith define a scalable SaaS platform business. Their platform plugs into existing B2B transaction processes across any industry and creates value for both the buyer and the seller. And very personally, seeing the good that Givewith has already supported is truly inspiring."

The announcement follows Givewith's integration with the world's largest digital B2B marketplace, SAP Ariba, which enables companies connected on the Ariba Network to embed social impact programs directly into their sourcing and procurement processes to generate new funding for nonprofit organizations and social enterprises.

Through its formal collaboration with BCG, Givewith is expanding its solutions to industries in which B2B transactions occur outside digital platforms. The collaboration is designed to focus on customized solutions for industries where the largest transactions between buyers and suppliers are concentrated—real estate, finance, transportation, health care, insurance, and business to government (B2G), among others.

"Our mission is to embed our social impact solutions across every major industry sector to catalyze positive social change," said Paul Polizzotto, founder and CEO of Givewith. "Our partnership with BCG enables us to expand our impact and, ultimately, help solve the world's most pressing challenges on the broadest scale while also equipping companies with the tools needed to drive business success."

Givewith will join an ecosystem of BCG technology partnerships that includes strategic alliance relationships with Microsoft and Salesforce, among others. In addition, BCG and Givewith will work on a variety of collaborative social impact initiatives to catalyze the creation of shared value across all industries through this ecosystem.

"We are excited to collaborate with Givewith, said Rich Lesser, BCG's CEO. "BCG's purpose to unlock the potential, in this case, of communities and people around the world is the foundation of our relationship. Using transactions to drive funding to critical areas of need such as health and education is a tangible example of BCG's research on how business value can be driven through social impact—Total Societal Impact. We are thrilled to add our thinking, energy, and passion to Givewith."

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we help clients with total transformation—inspiring complex change, enabling organizations to grow, building competitive advantage, and driving bottom-line impact.

To succeed, organizations must blend digital and human capabilities. Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives to spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting along with technology and design, corporate and digital ventures—and business purpose. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, generating results that allow our clients to thrive.

About Givewith

Givewith is a social impact technology company that brings together companies and nonprofits through innovative solutions to generate new funding for effective social impact initiatives and unprecedented value for businesses by driving sales, profits, and share prices. By leveraging the power of everyday business transactions, Givewith generates new sources of funding for the world's most effective nonprofits, and precisely measures the outcomes of the funding to help companies translate social impact opportunities into key business KPIs. To learn more about Givewith, visit www.givewith.com.

