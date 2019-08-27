BCDA receives international award for driving sustainable growth through New Clark City

The award was presented by Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Asia, a "global network of executives specifically dedicated to high-level knowledge exchange, thought leadership and personal relationship building among senior corporate marketing leaders and brand decision-makers."

Assistant Vice President for Corporate Communications Leilani Barlongay-Macasaet received the award in behalf of BCDA President and CEO Vivencio B. Dizon.

BCDA is currently building New Clark City, a 9,450-hectare development, 100 km north of Manila. It is the Philippines' first smart, green, and resilient metropolis. New Clark City is also the site of a back-up center for government operations and a world-class training hub for athletes.

A future-proof metropolis, nature remains at the heart of the New Clark City development allowing for healthy and sustainable living.

BCDA will preserve about 60 percent or 6,000 hectares dedicated for open green spaces and agriculture. Roads in the metropolis are pedestrian and bike-friendly. On the other hand, access roads to and from the metropolis provide connectivity for everyone, bringing the benefits of progress closer to residents, farmers and the indigenous peoples (IPs).

It is with this passion and commitment to sustainability and social change that the jury of the award-giving body took notice of BCDA's efforts as it worked behind President Rodrigo Duterte's "Build Build Build" program.

The members of the jury are senior professionals from across the globe who took note of the organizations' work quality, rural reach and outlook, and their ability to contribute value to social change.

Members of the jury included Dr. Arun Arora, Executive President and CEO of The Economic Times, and Emeritus Chairman of World HRD Congress; Professor Indira Parikh, India's Iconic HR Leader; Dr. C.M. Dwivedi, Group Chief Human Resource Officer of Fazlani Group of Companies; Dr. Saugata Mitra, Chief People Officer & Group Head HR of Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.; Dr. R L Bhatia, Founder of World CSR Day and World CSR Congress, and Dr. Sanjay Muthal, Executive Director of INSIST Executive Search.

The Certification was provided by World Federation of CSR Professionals -- an independent and non-profit award-giving body located in Mumbai in India.

