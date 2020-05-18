BCAP Partners Finalizes Investment into Orka Investments Ltd.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCAP Partners ("BCAP"), a global investment management and advisory firm, announced today that it has completed an investment into Orka Investments Ltd ­­­("Orka") on May 12, 2020.

"This transaction is the second investment under our Launchpad initiative. We see an abundance of arbitrage opportunities where Orka can make high-quality, future-proofed real estate investments in defensive locations. Unlike other managers, Orka provides investors direct access to deals, and returns are standalone and not cross-diluted. We are excited to help Orka grow its business in the coming years," states Robin Yan, a Partner at BCAP.

"Orka is delighted to welcome BCAP as investors and partners and looks forward to building a successful platform together. There are clear synergies between Orka's real estate expertise, and BCAP's experience and networks across global capital markets and parallel sectors," states Raoul Malhotra, Co-Founding Partner of Orka.

Oskar Sköldberg, Co-Founding Partner of Orka, states, "Global markets are going through unprecedented turmoil, leading to generational changes in how we live and consume. This undoubtedly will present opportunities for us to deliver projects that generate superior risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

ABOUT BCAP

BCAP Holdings Limited is a global investment and advisory platform that operates out of London, New York, Hong Kong, and Seoul. BCAP Launchpad provides value-add capital to scale early-stage founder driven businesses. BCAP's management team includes partners with strong track records in the transportation, logistics, and related financial services industries. For more information and contact details please visit www.bcap.london .

ABOUT ORKA

Orka Investments Ltd ("Orka") is a pan-European technology-driven alternative investment and advisory firm that sources and manages investments in real estate and asset backed businesses. Orka gives investors direct access to deals and is currently investing in three main strategies: Social Infrastructure, Mixed-Use Urbanisation and Special Situations. Orka's Team has a strong track record in excess of €3bn across hospitality, logistics, retail, office, residential, and mixed-use. For more information and contact details please visit https://orka.club.

