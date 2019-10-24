BCA Research Reveals New Brand Identity And Marks Its 70th Anniversary

MONTREAL, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BCA Research, the world's largest provider of independent global macro research, today unveiled a new brand identity coinciding with its 70th anniversary. Signature to the new brand are a trademarked tagline and refreshed logo, both of which cement the firm's role as the go-to independent global macro investment research provider for asset managers, wealth managers, enterprise and institutional investors.

The new tagline, Shape Your Conviction™, reflects the value add that BCA Research delivers to its clients on a daily basis. With a team of over 60 independent researchers across the world – the largest in the industry – and an unparalleled depth and breadth of global macro research, BCA Research allows clients to make sense from the noise throughout their investing process.

The refreshed logo features a signature alpha symbol, identifying BCA Research as brand focused on investment research. The alpha also represents BCA Research's unique approach of providing clients with investable market actions based off original macroeconomic insights.

"BCA Research is celebrating its 70th anniversary and a brand refresh was a must," said Bashar AL-Rehany, BCA Research CEO. "For our clients, the breadth, depth and quality of research will continue to be delivered in the same way, but they will visually experience a brand that best reflects who we are."

BCA Research's rebrand was led by Chris Ciompi, Chief Marketing Officer at BCA Research. Immediately after joining in August 2018, Ciompi launched an internal band audit and conducted over 50 interviews with researchers, sales and C-suite executives. BCA Research tasked Nashville, Tennessee based design agency Perky Bros with brand visualization.

"The defining characteristic of BCA Research is a composer brand archetype, a hybrid of explorer, creator and sage elements," said Mr. Ciompi. "That reflects what we do each and every day – through a fiery, collaborative process, we compose original macro insights that lead to investment conclusions for our clients. We have never wavered from that goal over the past 70 years, and our new brand reflects our commitment and conviction that we will continue to do so for the next 70."

To learn more about BCA Research, click here, and to watch the brand video, click here.

About BCA Research

BCA Research is the leading independent provider of global investment research. Since 1949, BCA Research's mission has been to shape the level of conviction with which our clients make investment decisions, through the delivery of leading-edge analysis and forecasts of all the major asset classes and economies. The firm maintains a head office in Montreal, with local offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Hong Kong, Sydney, Cape Town and São Paulo.

