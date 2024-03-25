BBB Industries Releases 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report, Showcasing Company's Commitment to Sustainable Activities and Performance

DAPHNE, Ala., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB Industries, LLC (BBB), a leading sustainable manufacturer serving the automotive and industrial markets, published its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), highlighting the company's sustainable activities and performance.

The report showcases BBB's progress in pursuing and achieving its sustainability goals through reducing its environmental footprint and promoting responsible environmental initiatives.

This year, BBB set a goal to decrease its scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 50 percent before 2027. By using energy as efficiently as possible, choosing the lowest emitting sources and implementing renewable, clean energy across its global footprint, BBB aims to significantly reduce its environmental impact and contribute to a more sustainable future.

The 2023 sustainability report can be read here: 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report.

2023 Sustainability accomplishments:

+15M Parts Sustainably Manufactured

Parts Sustainably Manufactured +190M lbs. of Waste Kept from Disposal

lbs. of Waste Kept from Disposal +160M Metric Tons of Carbon Avoided

Metric Tons of Carbon Avoided R2v3 Certification: R2v3 is a certification focused on the environmental and social impacts of electronic refurbishing and recycling and solar panel reuse and recycling. R2 certifications are issued by Sustainable Electronics Recycling International (SERI), an international nonprofit dedicated to the safety and sustainability of electronic devices.

"We continue to make long-term commitments and significant strides with our sustainability initiatives and remain dedicated to providing exceptional products and services to our customers while prioritizing the well-being of our employees and their communities," said Duncan Gillis, CEO of BBB Industries.

"It has become clear to me that sustainability is more than just a thought. It's part of our daily mission to achieve excellence in environmental impact, community engagement, and ethics and to provide stakeholder value. Our progress in all these categories proves that good business can also be good for our planet, our people, and our future," said Mark Nugent, Chief Sustainability Officer.

About BBB Industries

BBB Industries, LLC is a leading sustainable manufacturer serving the automotive, industrial, and renewable energy markets. With an extensive footprint and operations throughout North America, BBB entered the European market in 2020 and now sustainably manufactures and supplies an assortment of nondiscretionary repair parts across more than 90 countries. TERREPOWER is a division of BBB that services the electric vehicle, energy storage and solar markets across both North America and Europe. Founded in 1987, BBB Industries, LLC is a private company with corporate centers located in greater Mobile, Alabama and Dallas, Texas. Please see www.bbbind.com for more information.

