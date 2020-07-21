Bayesian Markets Launches Market Making, Liquidity Provision & OTC Services

TORONTO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bayesian Group has been hard at work creating a trading platform that provides investors and traders with unique trading algorithms, longer fixed prices and best-in-class liquidity. We're excited to officially announce the launch of Bayesian Markets, offering three main services: 1. Market Making, 2. Liquidity Provision, and 3. Over-the-Counter (OTC) Trading.

Market Making

Digital asset issuers and exchanges can leverage our expertise and technology to narrow spreads, reduce slippage, and improve liquidity. By harnessing proprietary trading bots, Bayesian Markets can place multiple orders across markets for particular digital assets, ensuring consistent asset prices and exceptional trading experiences for all market participants.

Liquidity Provision

Bayesian Markets' Liquidity Provision service aims to provide wholesale liquidity to regulated digital asset businesses to facilitate its use and broad adoption. Most of our competitors offer a fixed price that's valid for only a few seconds; our proprietary risk engine allows us to offer fixed prices for up to 15 minutes. Having a longer fixed price shelters businesses from price volatility, allowing them to focus on transacting with their customers.

OTC

Institutions and high-net-worth individuals can take advantage of Bayesian Markets' OTC desk's deep liquidity pools to trade large positions. Our dedicated traders, account executives, and support personnel will walk you through our simple process – from onboarding to trading. We have developed proprietary OTC trading algorithms that go above and beyond traditional OTC services, such as the ability to minimize price impact while trading significant positions in an illiquid market.

Bayesian Markets is led by Steven Walt, who's deep expertise in both the digital asset space as well as traditional financial markets propelled him to lead the OTC desk at Paycase Financial. Before Paycase Financial, he worked in financial markets at National Bank (Canada).

Steven commented: "As the digital asset space matures, we believe participants will gravitate towards trusted institutions that offer a comprehensive suite of products & services. We are very confident that Bayesian Markets is perfectly positioned by offering traders, investors and industry players tools that reduce risk and improve liquidity - helping solve many issues that have been traditionally prevalent in the industry."

The Bayesian Group is a collective of companies operating in the Fintech and Digital Asset Investment market. Bayesian Labs creates software, market research and trading algorithms. Built on top of that technology and research are financial services such as Market Making, Liquidity Provision and an OTC desk delivered by Bayesian Markets. The Bayesian Fund (a segregated portfolio) is an alpha-generating AI-powered hedge fund that leverages proprietary algorithms to provide outsized returns to its institutional investors. The Bayesian Group is dedicated to showing the world the power of Digital Assets within a regulated, private, secure global economy.

Bayesian Markets is a financial services company. This content is a resource for audiences other than investors such as those viewing the content for informational purposes, employees and potential employees. This content is for general informational purposes only and under no circumstances should any information presented be construed as an offer to sell, or solicitation of any offer to buy, any securities, commodities, digital assets, crypto assets, derivatives, futures, options, other financial products, instruments or other investments or to engage in any other transaction. This content does not contain the information that an investor or others should consider or evaluate to make a potential investment or to engage in any other transaction. Materials relating to products, investments and services offered by Bayesian Markets are not available to the general public and are only provided to limited parties and investors in accordance with applicable local laws and regulations and who meet the suitability and sophistication requirements of each product or service as determined from time to time by Bayesian Markets in its sole and absolute discretion. The information provided is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity residing in the United States or in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation. All persons and entities accessing this content do so of their own initiative and are responsible for compliance with applicable local laws and regulations. The content is not directed to any person residing in the United States or in any jurisdiction where the publication or availability of the content is prohibited by reason of that person's nationality, residence or otherwise. Any user subject to these restrictions must not access the information.

