Bayes Market Secures Strategic Investment to Lead the Prediction Market Revolution

HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayes Labs team announces that Bayes Market, the prediction platform launched in July pioneering the next wave of decentralized information infrastructure, has secured $2 million strategic investment from a group of investors. The investors include institutional participation from Singapore's GreenVision Fund, Jkapital Ltd., and Bearcat, alongside a prominent U.S. public company chairman. This diverse investor group shares a unified conviction: prediction markets represent a transformational shift in how society generates, exchanges, and values information.

image

These funds will accelerate Bayes Market's product development, regional expansion, and user growth—particularly across Asia, where social and cultural dynamics align naturally with prediction markets. According to the CEO of GreenVision, "Prediction markets are not just a trend—they are the future of how societies find a shared-reality in complex world. Bayes team has the right vision to scale this movement."

Mass Adoption Underway

The year 2025 marks a turning point for the prediction market industry. Polymarket's integration with X and Kalshi's $2B valuation signal that the industry is moving towards the mainstream. As trust in centralized narratives erode, prediction markets offer a credible, participatory alternative—surfacing diverse viewpoints and aligning incentives for individual expression.

Prediction markets were never by nature solely for crypto-native users. Human beings are inherently driven to predict. Whether guessing the outcome of a reality show or speculating on political developments, people engage in informal forecasting daily. Prediction markets formalize this instinct, offering structure, visibility, and rewards. They are not tools for speculators alone—they are an evolution of how people interact with real-world uncertainty.

Bayes Market distinguishes itself by focusing on intuitive design, culturally relevant markets across Asia and a strong emphasis on user empowerment. These features enable a familiar, social, and gamified experience—they are social signals embedded in daily life.

A New Intelligence Infrastructure for a Decentralized Future

As demand grows for open, transparent, and decentralized systems, prediction markets are poised to become a core infrastructure of the information economy. Bayes Market is not just building a product—it is building a public good: a participatory framework for decentralized intelligence.

In an age defined by uncertainty, Bayes Market innovates prediction markets holding the belief that they are not an anomaly of crypto—they are the natural evolution of how society as a whole engages with the future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745250/image.jpg