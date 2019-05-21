Batterii Unveils New Co-Creation App to Eliminate All Traditional Focus Groups

"At Batterii we are proud of the trust our clients place in our technology and the flexibility mobile provides to respond with deep consumer insights at the speed of business," said Chad Reynolds, CEO/Founder of Batterii, LLC. "The Qualitative Research field is ripe for disruption. The democratization of research, willingness of consumers to freely share their intimate insights, and the mass adoption of mobile creates a unique environment to game-change. Our new Mobile Mission App showcases our commitment to providing quality, fast, and authentic consumer co-creation, allowing our corporate clients to continue confidently launching disruptive innovation."

Recently the rise of rise of scrappy, grassroots players have disrupted industries based on an un-met or unobserved consumer need. Dollar Shave Club, AirBnB, and Hims are a few companies that are borne of a close understanding of consumers. By focusing on the holistic consumer experience, and pairing big data with rich, qualitative insights, companies can pioneer instead of fast-following.

Adidas partnered with Batterii over the past 5 years to enable consumer insights across their business units. Per Andy Leslie, Adidas Advanced Concepts: 'Batterii Mobile Missions enable our creation teams to get closer to our consumer, get responses in real time, and avoid the need for disruptive travel schedules. Our partners at Batterii join our project team, ensuring a rich understanding of the business problem. Equally, the insights generated allow us to refine our consumer base and ensure our in person meet ups are with the most engaged and relevant consumers.'

About Batterii, LLC.

Batterii is an emerging consumer insights and innovation platform that's powering the front end of consumer-driven innovation. Batterii brings together insightful consumers, on-demand experts, and a studio of collaboration tools to accelerate co-creation.

