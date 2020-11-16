BAT named in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 19th consecutive year

- BAT is building A Better Tomorrow with sustainability at the heart of its business

- BAT recognised as a sustainability leader for 19th consecutive year - the only tobacco company to be included in the prestigious DJSI World Index

- BAT highest scoring tobacco company in DJSI - leading the industry in 13 out of 23 categories

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BAT) has been named in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the 19th consecutive year and, once again, is the only tobacco company to be included in the prestigious DJSI World Index.

BAT is the highest scoring tobacco company in 2020, with industry leading scores in 13 of the 23 categories assessed, whilst achieving a top score of 100% in 7 categories.

Created by S&P Dow Jones Indices, the DJSI represents the gold standard for tracking corporate sustainability. In 2020, around 3,500 companies had their sustainability practices assessed against ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) criteria. Only the top 10% are recognised as leaders in corporate sustainability and achieve DJSI World Index inclusion. BAT is also recognised by MCSI with a BBB rating and Sustainalytics with a 27.8 ESG rating*.

BAT's 'A Better Tomorrow' Corporate Purpose

This announcement is a further demonstration of BAT's continued commitment to its purpose, to build A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of its global business, which entails:

Committing to providing adult consumers with a wide range of enjoyable and less risky products

Continuing to be clear that combustible cigarettes pose serious health risks, and the only way to avoid these risks is not to start or to quit

Encouraging those who otherwise continue to smoke, to switch completely to scientifically-substantiated, reduced-risk alternatives

Tracking and sharing progress of our transformation

BAT aims to accelerate the growth of its New Category revenues at a faster rate than its total revenue, reaching £5billion in 2025. BAT has an ambition to reach 50 million consumers of non-combustible products worldwide by 2030. Today, BAT's non-combustible products are already available in more than 50 countries across the globe.

Kingsley Wheaton, Chief Marketing Officer at BAT, said:

"At BAT, sustainability is at the heart of our transformation, and we are proud to have been included in the DJSI for a 19thconsecutive year.

"We have a bold purpose to deliver A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of our business.

"We are making great progress towards our ambition. We already have nearly 12 million users of our non-combustible products and in the last 12 months have added nearly a quarter of a million new consumers every month.

"We believe our inclusion in the DJSI World Index, combined with the recognition we have received from other respected ESG ratings agencies including MSCI and Sustainalytics, is testament to our commitment to accelerate the transformation our company."

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global:

"We congratulate BAT plc for being included in the DJSI World and Europe. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet."

*Sustainalytics risk ratings range from zero to 40 with a score of zero representing the lowest ESG risk

NOTES TO EDITORS

About BAT

BAT is a leading, multi-category consumer goods business, established in 1902. Our purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of our business through offering a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky products for our consumers. The company has announced a target of increasing the number of its non-combustible product consumers from 11 million to 50 million by 2030; and to achieve at least £5 billion in New Categories revenues in by 2025. BAT has also committed to encouraging those who otherwise continue to smoke, to switch completely to scientifically-substantiated, reduced-risk alternatives.

