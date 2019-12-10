Basware Recognized as a Leader in eProcurement by Independent Research Firm

Basware Received Top Scores in the Product Strategy, Globalization and Invoice Processing Criteria, According to the Report

ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware (BAS1V) is named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: eProcurement, Q4 2019" report by Forrester Research, Inc., with the top scores in the product strategy, globalization and invoice processing criteria.

With regards to product strategy, the report noted that the Basware solution includes many innovative uses of AI, such as an algorithm to estimate the probability of a requisition getting through the approval process.

"We believe receiving the highest score in the product strategy criterion reflects our future-proofing mindset," states Klaus Andersen, CEO, Basware. "We promise 100% spend visibility, so with that comes a commitment to understanding customers' business challenges; monitoring industry trends; and leveraging cutting-edge technology so we continue to deliver on that promise. We are in an exciting time where data is set to not only upend finance departments, but also do wonders for them. As such, our team is constantly working to ensure our product strategy transforms these data opportunities into reality."

Basware, which is widely known for its ease of global deployment, also received the highest score possible in the globalization criterion, as well as in the invoice digitalization and invoice validation criteria. According to the report, Basware is a leading choice for CPOs and CFOs who aim at achieving 90% or more process automation across their procure-to-pay (P2P) spend, including simple and complex categories. The company excels at automating capture and processing of many different types of invoices, including milestone, time, and periodic billing.

The report is a comprehensive evaluation of P2P platforms. Forrester identified and evaluated the 12 most significant providers through a combination of questionnaires, product demonstrations and discussions with client references for the report. The vendors were then scored against a comprehensive set of 31 evaluation criteria, including current offering, strategy and market presence.

To download a complimentary copy of the latest Forrester report, please visit this page.

