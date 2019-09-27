Barry Callebaut unleashes the full power of the cacaofruit in next-gen food & drink category.

Whereas normally 70% of the fruit is discarded as waste, 'Cacaofruit Experiences' literally unleashes the full power of the cacaofruit as these products make use of the entire fruit: its beans, its nutrient-dense peel and its fresh and fruity pulp and juice. This results in a range of high-quality ingredients that can be used in applications such as juices, smoothies, frozen desserts, bakery and pastry products, and snacks all the way to chocolate.

Millennials and centennials earnestly want to live a happy, healthy life, in symbiosis with the world around them. They want food and drinks that are tasty and nutritious for them and also good for the planet and its people. 'Cacaofruit Experiences' responds to this need: They have a fresh and fruity taste and are rich in nutrients such as fibers, protein and magnesium. At the same time, they are good for the planet and its people because the entire cacaofruit is utilized.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO of Barry Callebaut, said: "Innovation is one of the pillars of our growth strategy. Our unparalleled knowledge has enabled us to break new ground, unleashing the full power of the cacaofruit, which the Mayans cherished as 'food of the gods'. Today, we have again unveiled a world first with 'Cacaofruit Experiences'. We are looking forward to starting a new journey with our customers and discovering the completely new range of applications that 'Cacaofruit Experiences' and WholeFruit chocolate will make possible."

Global roll-out of 'Cacaofruit Experiences' kicked off by Mondelēz International

SnackFutures , the innovation and venture hub of Mondelēz International, the world's largest snacking company, is the first company to introduce 'Cacaofruit Experiences' in a consumer product under its new CaPao brand. CaPao is piloting two cacaofruit snack products – Smoothie Ball and cacaofruit Jerky Strips– with select retailers in Los Angeles, California.

WholeFruit chocolate for chefs & artisans: made from 100% pure cacaofruit

'Cacaofruit Experiences' is also hitting the chef and artisan market as a new type of chocolate: WholeFruit chocolate, a fresh, fruity chocolate made from 100% pure cacaofruit. As of May 2020, WholeFruit chocolate will be available in two variants: the punchy WholeFruit Bold and the smooth, luscious WholeFruit Velvety. The event in San Francisco marked the start of a co-development journey with 30 top chocolatiers and pastry chefs, giving them the opportunity to discover the full palette of flavor and aroma and to explore the limitless applications of WholeFruit chocolate.

Market research confirms potential of WholeFruit chocolate

A quantitative consumer study conducted by an independent global market research agency in the US, the UK and China predicts that WholeFruit is a winning value proposition.

Pablo Perversi, Barry Callebaut's Chief Innovation, Sustainability & Quality Officer, added: "Our goal in R&D is to develop innovations that are on trend, satisfy unmet consumer needs and also taste great. WholeFruit chocolate scores on all three points. It will respond to the need of millennials and centennials for 'healthy indulgence' just like our Ruby chocolate, launched in 2017, meets the need for 'hedonistic indulgence'. Moreover, by using more of the cacaofruit and wasting less, we are also having a positive impact on the planet and its people."

To learn more about this new type of chocolate visit: www.wholefruitchocolate.com

With annual sales of about CHF 6.9 billion (EUR 6.0 billion / USD 7.1 billion) in fiscal year 2017/18, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs about 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 11,500 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The two global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut® and Cacao Barry®. The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.

