Barilla Foundation: "An Urgent Rethink of the Global Food System is Needed"

MILAN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 12 trillion dollars[1]. This is the hidden cost we sustain every year globally as a result of our agri-food systems, including irreversible damage to ecosystems (which also contribute to undermining food security in some regions) and increasing costs for public health, mainly due to chronic diseases due to unhealthy eating patterns. A huge figure that far exceeds the $10 trillion of market value generated by agri-food systems, creating a deficit of around $2 trillion. A revolution is needed to make available – by 2050 - up to 1.2 billion hectares of land currently used for agriculture and "save" $10.5 trillion of hidden costs1. This is the snapshot taken by the "Growing Better: Ten Critical Transitions to Transform Food and Land Use" report, discussed at the tenth International Forum on Food and Nutrition organized by the Barilla Foundation.