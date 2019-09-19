Bárdi Autó Confirmed for the Second Time as the Best Auto Parts Store in Hungary

The majority of Hungarian customers voted Bárdi Autó for the second time as the auto parts store with the best price-quality ratio in Hungary.

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bárdi Autó has justified customers trust and for the second time earned its status as the "Best price-quality auto parts store" in Hungary.

Since its foundation, the main goal of Bárdi Autó Zrt. has been to maintain a balance between excellent quality, exceptional service, and favorable price. The excellence of products is guaranteed by long-standing cooperation with leading component manufacturers and in many cases exclusive distribution orders.