Barcode Scanners Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Barcode Scanners Market by Offering (Product (Pen Type Readers, Laser Barcode, Others), Consumables, Software), Type (Handheld, Fixed Mount, Others), End-use Industry (Retail & Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Others), and Geography - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2032.

The barcode scanners market is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2032.

A barcode scanner, also known as a barcode reader, is a device that reads barcodes and converts the information stored in them into data that can be sent to a computer. They are widely used across various sectors, including retail, logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing, making them essential tools for modern business practices. The barcode scanners market is experiencing growth primarily due to government initiatives encouraging the adoption of biometric technologies, high demand of barcode scanner in healthcare sector to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency and increased use of barcode scanner for inventory management . However, this market's growth is restrained by lack of awareness in developing countries and high initial cost.

Additionally, the continued advancements in imaging technology and increasing demand for automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technology solutions are anticipated to create substantial growth opportunities for players operating in this market. However, integration with existing systems and safety and security concerns pose a significant challenge to market growth.

Key Players:

Some of the major players studied in this report are Datalogic S.P.A (Italy), Scandit AG (Switzerland), Juniper Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Bluebird Inc. (South Korea), DENSO Corporation (Japan), Newland AIDC (China), Opticon (U.S.), SICK AG (Germany), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), OCOM Technologies (China), Cognex Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Code Corporation (U.S.), a Subsidiary of Brady Corporation (U.S.), and CipherLab Co.,Ltd (Taiwan).

The global barcode scanners market is segmented by offering (product (pen type readers, laser barcode scanners, ccd barcode scanners and camera-based scanners), consumables, software); type (handheld scanners, fixed mount scanners, handsfree scanners, companion/wearable scanners, other types); end-use industry (retail & ecommerce, media & entertainment, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, education, transportation & logistics, government, IT & telecom, military/law enforcement and other end-use industries. This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Barcode Scanners Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In November 2024 , Omron Corporation ( Japan ) launched the V460 handheld barcode reader with intelligent lighting for reading difficult direct part marks and labels. The new Omron handheld barcode reader provides an intelligent out-of-box reading experience to decode direct part marks and labels of a variety of sizes and distances while seamlessly communicating to the most common plc platforms.

, Omron Corporation ( ) launched the V460 handheld barcode reader with intelligent lighting for reading difficult direct part marks and labels. The new Omron handheld barcode reader provides an intelligent out-of-box reading experience to decode direct part marks and labels of a variety of sizes and distances while seamlessly communicating to the most common plc platforms. In April 2021 , Code Corporation (U.S.) launched the CR5200 barcode scanner for point-of-sale and ID scanning. The new CR5200 barcode reader from Code Corporation adds significant upgrades and advancements, including improved reading on mobile phone screens and reading bar codes in motion.

Key Findings in the Barcode Scanners Market Study:

Based on offering, the software segment is slated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Rising focus of businesses to optimize their processes and enhance productivity, rising investment on barcode scanners, ability of barcode scanner software to facilitate real-time data collection, enabling companies to monitor stock levels, manage orders, and streamline supply chain processes are factors expected to support the segment's high growth.

Based on type, the handheld segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing focus of market players to launch handheld scanners which provide faster reading with advanced reading performance and ultra-durability withstanding harsh working environments and growing demand of high-performing handheld barcode scanners that come with laser, linear, and area-imaging technologies are factors expected to support the segment's high growth.

Based on end-use industry, the manufacturing segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising use of barcode scanners in industrial applications such as automatic tracking and quality control, rising need to streamline workflows by automating data entry, reducing manual labor and minimizing errors associated with human input and ability of industrial barcode scanners to easily integrate with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, allowing for seamless data exchange and enhanced decision-making capabilities are factors expected to support the segment's high growth.

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region is slated to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for barcode scanners in manufacturing to assist in tracking parts and components on the production line, ensuring quality control and efficiency, growing digitization, increasing acceptance of technology, and rising need to optimize supply chain processes are factors expected to support the regions high growth.

Scope of the report:

Barcode Scanners Market Assessment, by Offering

Product

Pen Type Readers

Laser Barcode Scanners

CCD Barcode Scanners

Camera-based Scanners

Consumable

Software

Barcode Scanners Market Assessment, by Type

Handheld Scanners

Fixed Mount Scanners

Handsfree Scanners

Companion/Wearable Scanners

Other Types

Barcode Scanners Market Assessment, by End-use Industry

Retail & Ecommerce

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Transportation & Logistics

Government

IT & Telecom

Military/Law Enforcement

Other End-use Industries

Barcode Scanners Market Assessment, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Barcode Scanners Market Research Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages 250 Format PDF Forecast Period 2025–2032 Base Year 2024 CAGR 7.2 % Market Size (Value) USD 4.4 Billion by 2032 Segments Covered By Offering Product

Pen Type Readers



Laser Barcode Scanners



CCD Barcode Scanners



Camera-based Scanners

Consumable

Software By Type Handheld Scanners

Fixed Mount Scanners

Handsfree Scanners

Companion/Wearable Scanners

Other Types By End-use Industry Retail & Ecommerce

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Transportation & Logistics

Government

IT & Telecom

Military/Law Enforcement

Other End-use Industries Countries Covered North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (UAE, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Key Companies Datalogic S.P.A (Italy), Scandit AG (Switzerland), Juniper Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Bluebird Inc. (South Korea), DENSO Corporation (Japan), Newland AIDC (China), Opticon (U.S.), SICK AG (Germany), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), OCOM Technologies (China), Cognex Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Code Corporation (U.S.), a Subsidiary of Brady Corporation (U.S.), and CipherLab Co., Ltd (Taiwan).

