Barcode Printer Market revenue to cross USD 4.5 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Desktop barcode printers are increasingly used for printing shipping labels, light-duty label, tag printing of retail products, and small-scale labelling operations that require lower print volumes. Desktop printers are compact and can easily fit on any desk. Desktop barcode labels offer intuitive user interface, LCD touch display, field-upgradeable wireless kit, media handling options, and innovative architecture to power ever-expanding printer capabilities. LED indicator makes it easy to operate and identify printer status. It offers a variety of connectivity options, easy upgrades, and integration with different programming languages and reduced total cost of ownership. These compact printers have intuitive design and versatile connectivity options.

Inkjet barcode printer market are witnessing high demand for coding individual products on production lines. They print up to six lines of traceability codes and barcodes on porous and non-porous materials. Inkjet printers are easy to install and offer reliable performance with minimal maintenance. They are capable of providing line stoppage logs and real-time output measurement with simplified print process to improve product identification. Inkjet barcode printers can be used for different application domains as they operate with different types of ink types and colors for both consumer and industrial marking. Market players including Linx Printing Technologies Ltd. (Linx) offer remote monitoring and control of barcode printers through secured cloud-based service.

Increasing sale in the retail sector of North America will offer strong growth opportunities to the barcode printer market. The retail industry provides a competitive environment that promotes strong business operations of barcode printers as they enable faster stock audit. Retail sales are increasing in North American countries including the U.S. and Canada. Numerous opportunities for growth exist in the retail industry of North America for barcode printer providers as leading e-commerce players, including Amazon.com, Inc. and eBay Inc., are using barcode printers for efficient inventory management and fast product deliveries.

Prominent companies functioning in the barcode printer market include Avery Dennison Corporation, Canon Inc., Bixolon Co. Ltd., Brother Industries Ltd., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, Cognitive TPG LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Labeltac, Linx Printing Technologies Ltd (Linx), Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd., Postek Electronics Co., Ltd., Primera Technology, Inc., Printek L.L.C, Printronix, LLC, Seiko Epson Corporation, Sato Holdings Corporation, Tharo Systems, Inc., Star Micronics Co., Ltd, Wasp Barcode Technologies, and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Some major findings of the barcode printer market report are:

The barcode printer market will witness growth owing to the rising technological advancements. Smart printing technologies enhance the speed & quality of barcode printers. These printers can print high-definition barcodes along with human readable numbers, data, and graphics. The increasing adoption of automatic identification and data capture technologies will have a positive impact on the market.

The advent of IoT technology in the printing applications gives solution providers the opportunity to integrate with barcode printers. Managing barcode printers with IoT technology ensure optimum configuration. Enterprises can adjust settings for better barcode quality, update firmware remotely, and proactively plan upgrades.

The increasing adoption of laser barcode printers as they make label printing easy and inexpensive will help in barcode printer market development. Laser labels sold in sheets are economical and majorly used for on-site on-demand printing. Laser printers are capable of printing at extremely high dpi resolutions and providing durable markings. This helps in boosting the sales for barcode printers.

The market is registering increasing introduction of barcode printers with resolution below 300 dpi. A 300 dpi print head allows more information to fit into a smaller barcode. It is suitable for less dense codes with crisp and readable barcodes.

The mobile barcode printers are gaining popularity as they provide a competitive edge to end users through on demand real-time information printing. Mobile printers save overall printing costs, boost employee productivity, and increase Return On Investment (ROI). These printers assist in the efficient management of shipping orders and warehouse inventories.

