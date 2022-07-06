Banking veteran John Robinson joins Espresso Capital to help expand its lending business across Europe

"I'm delighted to be joining Espresso to help drive the firm's growing European business," said Robinson. "Espresso has an exciting investment thesis, an impressive team, and has led the way in venture debt lending in North America for over a decade with solutions that are truly differentiated. I'm eager to further accelerate that rapid trajectory and to help provide creative growth capital solutions to more UK and European companies."

Prior to joining Espresso, Robinson founded and led the Emerging Funds business at Silicon Valley Bank, which provides venture capital funds across Europe with banking solutions and debt financing facilities.

"We're thrilled to have John on board and to be able to work with more founders and investors in the UK and Europe as they look to accelerate growth, extend runway, and increase their strategic flexibility," said Espresso Managing Director, Will Hutchins. "John's deep experience and expertise will compliment our growing European team."

Espresso serves clients across North America and Europe with offices in London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Toronto.

About Espresso Capital

Espresso empowers companies with innovative venture debt solutions. Since 2009, we've helped more than 300 technology companies and their investors accelerate growth, extend runway, and increase strategic flexibility with non-dilutive capital. Learn more at espressocapital.com.

