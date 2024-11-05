Bangladesh Tourism Board Set to Showcase Beautiful Bangladesh at WTM London in London, United Kingdom

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bangladesh Tourism Board is thrilled to announce its participation in World Travel Market (WTM) London, one of the most renowned travel trade shows, will be held at ExCel London exhibition and & convention centre from 05 to 07 November, 2024. This event provides an exciting platform for Bangladesh to showcase its rich cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes and vibrant tourism opportunities to a global audience.

Bangladesh is a land of unparalleled cultural and natural beauty. The largest delta on the Bay of Bengal, the largest bay in the world, has always being evolved, such as the thousand rivers shifting path every day and transforming its shores. The land has amazed the world with the finest crafting such as Muslin and Nakshikantha, while the nature and people has always shown the world how they can live together in harmony. A twentieth century idea, microcredit, has changed lives and has created path for the world to think and grow together towards betterment, a collective perspective that is being practiced everywhere now.

At WTM London, visitors will discover why Bangladesh is a destination full of surprises. From its natural wonders, such as the Sundarbans, home to the famous Royal Bengal Tiger and the largest mangrove forest in the world to the beautiful backwater swamps of Sylhet and Barishal, and the world's longest sea beach in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh offers a diverse range of unforgettable experiences. The country's cultural treasures, including the historic Sompura Mahavihara, an ancient Buddhist monastery, and UNESCO-recognised traditions like Rickshaw Painting and Mangal Shobhajatra, make Bangladesh a compelling destination for travelers.



To highlight these attractions, the Bangladesh Tourism Board will feature a uniquely designed Bangladesh Pavilion at WTM London. The pavilion will offer visitors an immersive experience of Bangladesh's culture, beauty and hospitality. Exclusive travel deals and packages will be available from Bangladeshi tour operators, offering unique opportunities to explore the country. Engaging presentations, cultural displays and culinary showcases will offer visitors a full view of Bangladesh's attractions.

Bangladesh Tourism Board cordially invites everyone to explore Bangladesh Pavilion, stall no N10-500 in WTM London from 05 to 07 November, 2024. Join the Expo and take-home memories of Bangladesh's heritage, natural wonders and warm hospitality to make your next step to Bangladesh.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2546682/Bangladesh_Tourism_Board.jpg