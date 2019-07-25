BANDAI NAMCO Launches tori™ – a Creative Entertainment Ecosystem for Families

Leveraging the breakthrough Mirror Play™, the perfect combination of the augmented interaction solution powered by ISKN with the latest cutting edge technologies, tori™ makes children's creations come magically alive and enables their every move to be instantly reflected in the supported apps. By using their tori™ Wand, tori™ Catapult and tori™ Spacecraft over the tori™ board, children can break down the barriers between their imagination and reality to open a world full of fun and creativity.

"We've always imagined our augmented interaction technology as a user-friendly means to spark creativity and emotion. Collaborating with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment was the opportunity to bring fun, magic and imagination to everyone," noted Timothée Jobert, ISKN co-founder & CXO.

The tori™ Explorer pack enables children to express their personality by crafting and customising both digital elements and the toys for real through its creative kit and find them back in their own world. This creative journey allows a balanced experience between on and off-screen activities, as imagined with experts in children's learning and development.

"We believe in creative, playful and active methods that develop activities where problem solving, creativity and concentration are at the core. In such regard, tori™ allows kids to have fun and express their personality through creative and interactive experiences with a perfect balance between on and off-screen time," commented Herve Hoerdt, SVP of Marketing, Digital & Content at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe.

The tori™ Explorer Pack will be released on 2nd October 2019 and is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. Starting with five apps available on the App Store and Google Play™ Store at release, the tori ecosystem will be enriched with new apps & toys over time.

Check out the tori™ trailer here: https://youtu.be/WuGFHSdbSvo

For more information regarding tori™ please visit: https://www.tori.com, or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/toricrafty and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/toricrafty.

For more information please visit https://bandainamcoent.eu

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S. part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive content for platforms including all major video game consoles, PC and mobile.

