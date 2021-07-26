Bambuser Selected as Participant for 2021 Disney Accelerator Program

BURBANK, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser today announced that it is among the companies that will participate in the 2021 Disney Accelerator, a program designed to accelerate the growth of innovative companies from around the world. Bambuser is among eight companies chosen for the three-month mentorship program that will connect them with the creativity, imagination and expertise of Disney, including by providing unique access to Disney's leadership team.

"Since 2014, the Disney Accelerator has helped foster innovation within The Walt Disney Company and has made a significant impact on the future of technology and entertainment," said David Min, Vice President, Corporate Innovation, The Walt Disney Company. "The eight companies that we have chosen for this year's program are all incredible leaders in their respective industry verticals, and we look forward to working closely with them over the coming months."

"Bambuser is honored to be included as a participant in the 2021 Disney Accelerator program," commented Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser.

For more information on the 2021 Disney Accelerator program, visit DisneyAccelerator.com.

This is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 26 July 2021.

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | press@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-selected-as-participant-for-2021-disney-accelerator-program,c3389378

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Bambuser