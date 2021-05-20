Bambuser Launches Landscape Mode, Bringing 16:9 Cinematic-style Viewing to Live Video Shopping

- Full horizontal viewing on mobile or desktop screens increases immersiveness for more entertaining livestream commerce experiences

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser today announced the official launch of landscape mode for its Live Video Shopping One-to-Many, a new feature that enhances the shopping experience by enabling interactive ecommerce events to be viewed across users' full screens. Supporting a 16:9 aspect ratio, the horizontal viewing mode provides a more immersive and cinematic experience on mobile or desktop devices.

After beta testing the landscape feature with several brands and retailers already using Bambuser's platform, including Matas, the Danish beauty retailer, and ALTERNATE, one of the largest e-commerce companies in Germany, the feature is now available for all Bambuser One-to-Many customers. Brands and retailers can immediately leverage the feature for both new and previously-recorded Live Video Shopping events.

During beta testing, use of the landscape format correlated to increased conversion rates. The Matas event featured influencer, TV host and journalist Annette Heick and her husband, renowned chef Jesper Vollmer. ALTERNATE leveraged the format for its special Star Wars Day livestream, which highlighted select, licensed sets available in the store's LEGO SHOP. The full impact of landscape mode on engagement and sales metrics will be better understood following broader implementation across Bambuser's broad, global customer base.

"As a mobile-first platform that has been building our technology since the early days of the smartphone phones, our Live Video Shopping technology has, to date, focused on the vertical viewing experience. Now that Live Video Shopping is being more widely adopted by brands and retailers, the productions are increasing to a point where a more cinematic aspect ratio is a fitting complement," said Jesper Funck, Chief Product Officer at Bambuser. "This is among the many initiatives we're undertaking to make sure both merchants and shoppers are having the best experience with our platform, and we look forward to announcing additional developments in the near future."

To see the new landscape mode, check out this video: bmb.sr/landscape.

