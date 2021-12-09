Baggage Check-In Kiosks Sales in Airport Kiosk Market to Exceed US$ 1.6 Bn

Airport Kiosk Market to Exhibit 4% CAGR as Need for Enhanced Airport Infrastructure Grows

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent market analysis, Fact.MR offers a comprehensive study of the global airport kiosk market, covering recent developments in terms of product and component across seven regions. The report also divulges compelling insights into trends, drivers, opportunities, and threats to help readers understand the market scenario.

As per the recent Fact.MR analysis, the global airport kiosk market is projected to total US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2031. Increasing demand for efficient airport management and growing adoption of smart technology at smart airports is propelling the growth in the Airport Kiosk market.

Demand for airport kiosk is projected to increase at a robust 9% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Airports across developed regions have been adopting baggage check-in kiosks over the past few years. However, the demand for baggage check-in kiosks burgeoned with the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

Now, airports in suburban areas and in Tier II regions are increasing the adoption of baggage check-in kiosks to reduce the spread of the disease and make the check-ins hassle free. On account of this, demand for baggage check-in kiosks in airport kiosk market is projected to surge at 11% CAGR by 2031.

Further, in order to avoid delays and improve the airport management activities, airports have surged the installation of airport kiosks. Hence, key players are adopting novel technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) for product development to cater to the growing demand for airport kiosks and increase their revenues.

Also, favourable government support and growing investment, coupled with the growing digitization in the airport infrastructure, especially across India, China, and Japan, will aid the growth in the market.

For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, government in India plans to establish 100 additional airports by the end of 2024. Hence, Airports Authority of India (AAI) will invest US$ 3.58 billion to enhance the airport facilities and improve airport infrastructure.

Regionally, Europe is expected to emerge as the most lucrative pocket, accounting for over 40% of global airport kiosk market. Growth in the region is driven by the growing demand for baggage check-ins, increasing digitization, and high number of airports in the region.

"Increasing demand for enhanced airport service and solutions has compelled key players to adopt novel technologies such as AI and IoT to enhance the airport infrastructure management facilities. This is expected to bode well for the growth in the market," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Sales of airport kiosk in the U.S. are anticipated to increase by 1.9x by the end of 2031

China is expected to hold lion's share in the East Asia market on the back of exponential growth in air travel and increasing investment in airport infrastructure

is expected to hold lion's share in the market on the back of exponential growth in air travel and increasing investment in airport infrastructure In terms of product type, baggage check-in kiosk segment is expected to grow by 2.5x over the forecast period

Demand for automated passport control kiosk is projected to surge at 10% CAGR through 2021 & beyond

Japan is expected to emerge as one of the most attractive market, expanding at 8% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Growth Drivers:

Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and IT solutions in the airport infrastructure, coupled with rapidly growing air travel will boost the growth in the market.

Need to increase the efficiency in airport management and reduce flight delays, especially across India , China , and Japan , the sales of airport kiosk are expected to increase.

, , and , the sales of airport kiosk are expected to increase. Growing digitization in airport infrastructure and growing inclination towards self-service airport solutions will improve the demand in the market

Competitive Landscape

Leading players are aiming for product development and launch of innovative solutions in order to gain competitive edge in the industry. They are also collaborating with IT industry giants to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their global footprints.

For instance,

In February 2021 , Emirates introduced touchless self-check ins kiosk at Dubai International Airport. The touchless technology will allow the passengers to check in, receive their boarding pass, choose seats on board, and drop off their bags through their smart phones.

, Emirates introduced touchless self-check ins kiosk at International Airport. The touchless technology will allow the passengers to check in, receive their boarding pass, choose seats on board, and drop off their bags through their smart phones. In August 2020 , Japan Airlines (JAL) announced the trial of two new touchless kiosks at Tokyo Haneda Airport. The airline will trial the new technology at Haneda Airport Terminal 1 South Wing.

Key Players in the Airport Kiosk Market Include:

Embross Group

Fujitsu Ltd.

IER SAS

KIOSK Information Systems

NCR Corporation

Phoenix Kiosk, Inc.

SITA

Toshiba Tec Cor

Olea Kiosks Inc.

Innovative Travel Solutions

Materna IPS GmbH

Collins Aerospace

Elenium Automation Pty Ltd

More Valuable Insights on Airport Kiosk Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the airport kiosk market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global airport kiosk market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Product Type:

Check-in Kiosks

Automated Passport Control Kiosks

Baggage Check-in Kiosks

Information Kiosks

Ticketing Kiosks

Internet Kiosks

Others

Advertisement Kiosks



Retail Kiosks



Self-service Kiosks



Airport Check-in Kiosks



Self-service Bag Drop Kiosks



Passenger Information Kiosks



Airport Ticketing Kiosks



Airport Retail Kiosks



Biometric-enabled kiosks



Biometric Kiosks



Bag Drop Kiosks



Advertisement Kiosks



Promotion Kiosks



Technology Kiosks



Airport Interactive Kiosks



Common-use Self Service Kiosks

Component:

Airport Kiosk Hardware

Airport Kiosk Software

Airport Kiosk Services

Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in Airport Kiosk Market Report

The report offers insight into the airport kiosk market demand outlook for 2021-2031.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for airport kiosk market between 2021 and 2031.

Airport kiosk market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Airport kiosk market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

