Bactiguard expands in Europe

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bactiguard enters a new partnership with Libera Medica S.L for Spain. The collaboration is based on an exclusive distribution agreement for Bactiguard's portfolio for infection prevention (BIP), with products for the urinary tract, blood stream and respiratory tract.

Libera Medica is a family-owned business, based in Madrid. The company has a strong focus on infection prevention, marketing and sales of medical devices and equipment in all Spanish regions.

The partnership is a major step in Bactiguard's European expansion, as Spain has a population of 46 million people and is one of the largest countries in Europe.

"Libera Medica has solid competence and experience in marketing solutions for infection prevention to customers all over Spain. We are convinced that they are the right partner for promoting the Bactiguard brand and strengthen our position in Spain," says Cecilia Edström, CFO.

"Hospital acquired infections are a global burden and antibiotic resistance is a growing concern, more relevant than ever in light of the on-going Corona pandemic. We offer innovative products and services, with the aim of improving the safety of patients and caregivers. We are certain that the Bactiguard technology will change the market dynamics of infection control in for example intensive care settings. Therefore, we are very enthusiastic about the future prospects of this collaboration. Together we will continue our work to break the chain of infections. We feel very honoured to represent Bactiguard,'' says Javier Vázquez, General Director of Libera Medica S.L.

