Bactiguard enters agreement with another leading Swedish pharmacy chain

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bactiguard expands its presence in the market for self-care products through a new agreement with another leading Swedish pharmacy chain. The agreement covers both Bactiguard's non-alcoholic disinfection Hydrocyn and a new wound care range.

"The agreement with Apotek Hjärtat means that our products will be even more accessible, with more channels to choose from. The effective and non-alcoholic Hydrocyn disinfection is already available at apoteket.se, apotea.se and meds.se. The fact that Apotek Hjärtat includes both the disinfection and our new wound care portfolio in its range is an important milestone and quality stamp," says Andreas Wallgren, General Manager Nordics.

The proportion of self-care sold online is expected to continue to increase, as consumer behaviour is rapidly changing, driven by the pandemic. Apoteket and Apotek Hjärtat are market leaders online and together with Apotea and Meds, they account for about 65% of the self-care market1.

Bactiguard's new wound care range

Bactiguard's wound care range is a non-alcoholic, pH-neutral and water-based product line that can be used by both children and adults. The products are biocompatible, which means that they are not irritating to the skin or other tissue. They contain hypochlorous acid, the same substance as the body's immune cells use in their defence against infectious organisms. It means they neither smell strongly or sting, but effectively kill most viruses, bacteria and fungi that cause infections, including the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.2

References:

1. http://www.sverigesapoteksforening.se/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/SVAP-Apoteksf%C3%B6reningen_%C3%A5rsrapport-2020_korr05-1.pdf

2. In collaboration with the Swedish Veterinary Institute (SVA), tests have been carried out with Hydrocyn aqua on a virus culture of the new Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes covid-19. The results showed that 99.98% of the virus particles were inactivated - and thus not contagious.

