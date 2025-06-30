Backed's xStocks Go Live Today on Bybit, Kraken, and Solana DeFi

DeFi-ready tokenized stocks going live on Bybit, Kraken, and Solana—Bybit, Chainlink, Raydium, Jupiter, and Kamino join xStocks Alliance.

ZUG, Switzerland, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Backed , the pioneer issuer of tokenized stocks, today announced the official launch of xStocks , bringing over 60 tokenized stocks, including household names like Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft, to Bybit , Kraken , and the Solana blockchain over the course of the day. Following the announcement of xStocks last month, this groundbreaking launch marks a significant leap in making tokenized stocks accessible to everyday investors, usable in DeFi 24/7, at the speed of blockchain.

Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has partnered with Backed, to list xStocks on its Spot platform. Bybit joins the xStocks Alliance, allowing its users to access tokenized equities and ETFs through the exchange's trading interface, available 24/7. The integration enhances Bybit's asset offerings and allows users to engage with global equity markets using the same tools they already use for digital assets. Bybit joins Kraken in listing these assets in numerous countries and territories across the world.

"At Bybit, we're committed to bringing the best of both traditional and digital finance to our global community," said Emily Bao, Head of Spot at Bybit. "By listing tokenized equities and ETFs, we're not just adding new products—we're empowering our users with greater choice, deeper flexibility, and more control, all within the secure and seamless Bybit experience. xStocks was the clear choice to help us deliver this unparalleled access."

This listing follows the recent launch of Bybit TradFi, a unified trading interface that enables users to trade gold, forex, stock CFDs, indices, and commodities directly from the Bybit app. Together, Bybit TradFi and xStocks offer a varied and powerful toolkit to serve different trading preferences—from short-term speculation on global macro trends to long-term portfolio diversification via tokenized assets. Additionally, xStocks will be supported on Byreal, a newly announced hybrid DEX incubated by Bybit. Byreal will offer a hybrid model designed to merge decentralized execution with centralized liquidity.

xStocks are going live on Kraken today in over 185 countries and territories. This rollout aims to democratize investing by leveraging crypto innovation to break down traditional financial barriers. Kraken is initially listing over 55 tokenized assets directly in its Kraken app, enabling 24/5 trading and withdrawals to self-custodial wallets. This allows users to utilize xStocks onchain.

"With xStocks, we're not launching a novelty. We're unlocking something foundational," said Arjun Sethi, Kraken's co-CEO. "For the first time, people all over the world can own and use a share of a tokenized stock like they would use money. You can move it, hold it, spend it, or borrow against it. All from your wallet, with no intermediaries, no borders, and no delays.

This is not just about access to markets. It is about shifting power back to the individual. For decades, financial systems were designed around institutions. Slow, gated, and exclusive. We are changing that. xStocks gives anyone with a smartphone the ability to participate in global wealth creation, to save, invest, and build a better future. Not because they are accredited or privileged, but because they showed up.

The long arc of innovation bends toward openness. This is one step closer to making capital markets work for everyone, everywhere."

xStocks represent the natural evolution of the crypto vision for a borderless, permissionless financial system. By tokenizing capital markets, Backed is accelerating the convergence of crypto and traditional finance, offering a diverse selection of equities from both emerging crypto firms and established blue-chip giants, all freely transferable and available onchain. This includes newly launched tickers like $CRCLx and well-known names such as $COINx, $MSTRx and $NVDAx.

"xStocks represent a monumental leap forward in democratizing access to financial markets," said Adam Levi, co-founder of Backed. "By bringing familiar assets onto the blockchain with unprecedented accessibility, we are not just bridging traditional finance and DeFi; we are building the foundational blocks for a truly open, efficient, and inclusive global financial system where everyone can participate in wealth creation."

To help advance tokenized equities, Chainlink is joining the xStocks Alliance as the official oracle infrastructure and developing xStocks Data Streams, a bespoke oracle solution that delivers high onchain data accuracy, sub-second price latency, and the ability to verify corporate actions in real time. xStocks is adopting the Chainlink interoperability and data standards, including the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) , and Chainlink Proof of Reserve . With CCIP live on Solana, xStocks will be able to easily expand to other blockchains, staying true to their purpose as neutral assets.

The tokenization of equities redefines the relationship between individuals and financial markets, making tools previously exclusive to institutional investors available to retail users through DeFi applications. Beyond enhanced accessibility and transparency, xStocks lay the groundwork for an onchain financial system poised to surpass traditional finance. These assets, issued following a robust regulatory framework and backed 1:1 by the underlying equity, bring a new level of accessibility and transparency to traditional equity markets.

xStocks are DeFi-ready and seamlessly integrate with leading Solana protocols and wallets. Backed are happy to announce that Kamino, Raydium, and Jupiter, some of the leading DeFi protocols on Solana, have joined the xStocks Alliance. Additionally, Phantom, Jup Mobile and Solflare are supporting xStocks at launch.

Backed's xStocks are rolling out later in the day within DeFi. xStocks will be available on Kamino Swap, and throughout the week, Kamino's lending market, the largest on Solana, will have xStocks Markets allowing tokenized equities to be used as collateral, opening possibilities for diverse risk profiles from savvy investors to speculative risk-takers. Furthermore, Raydium , the largest DEX on Solana, will serve as the AMM liquidity hub for xStocks on the chain, enabling users to actively participate in providing liquidity and benefit from trading fees and incentives. xStocks will be available on, Jupiter , the largest DEX aggregator on Solana. Jupiter routes and executes capital-efficient trades, ensuring competitive pricing for tokenized stocks. Soon, xStocks will be integrated into Jupiter Lend, unlocking deep liquidity and capital-efficient borrowing.

"The world is racing towards a Global Unified Market, where all assets, liquidity, and traders are onchain, 24/7. We're thrilled to be working with xStocks to bring this vision to life and ensure that all people, everywhere, can trade these exciting assets with ease." said Kash Dhanda, Jupiter's COO.

This launch reinforces xStocks' role as a neutral, public-good asset class, committed to being available on a wide range of exchanges and blockchain ecosystems through trusted applications. The xStocks Alliance, a coalition uniting top exchanges, chains, DeFi protocols, and TradFi infrastructure, including Backed, Kraken , Bybit , Solana , AlchemyPay , Chainlink , Kamino , Raydium and Jupiter , are dedicated to building an open, liquid market for real-world assets onchain, advancing ideals of neutrality, transparency, and accessibility across all of finance. The cohort of exchanges, apps and protocols listing xStocks will continue to grow.

About Backed

Founded in 2021, Backed is the leading issuer of compliant tokenized equities and ETFs, including the innovative xStocks line of products. Backed's products are freely transferable ERC-20 and SPL tokens compatible with Ethereum and Solana DeFi ecosystems. For more information, please visit https://backed.fi/