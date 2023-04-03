Back-to-back record years for Smart Currency Exchange, a West London fintech business

LONDON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A West London-based fintech and proptech business has reported back-to-back record years with an overall 125% growth of the business since 2020.

Within the last financial year, The Smart Group achieved its first £5 million revenue quarter, with a record 11,000 trading customers.

Established in 2004, The Smart Group specialises in international payments and risk management, as well as fintech and international property.

Through its brands including Smart Currency Exchange , Your Overseas Home and Property Guides , The Smart Group spans the entire value chain of international payment industries.

Combined, the brands have delivered outstanding growth over the past year, with the award-winning 110 strong team transacting over 11,000 unique customers.

This has helped contribute to the business achieving its first ever £5 million revenue quarter in 2021, leading to 28% overall growth.

Now the business plans to build its client base by a further 40% in 2023, as well as establish two new, standalone business units which will benefit from the infrastructure already in place: Smart Currency Fintech and The Luxury Collections.

Trevor Charnley, managing director of Smart Currency Exchange commented: "The 2021/2022 financial year was one of significant progress for The Smart Group's private client division – not just against pandemic levels, but against pre-pandemic levels too. It resulted in a record year for the division, achieving 42% growth year-on-year.

"We expect even further growth to be unlocked in the financial year of 2023 as we continue to adapt our service to the needs of our clients. Our 'Platinum 200' project, for example, is a bold objective to build our client base by another 40% in 2023. This will be underpinned by adding quality people to our growing sales and account management teams."

For more information and to see The Smart Group's annual report, please visit: https://www.smartcurrencyexchange.com/media/Smart-Group-Company-Results-21-22.pdf

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2045402/Smart_Currency_Exchange.pdf

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2045403/Smart_Currency_Exchange.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2045404/Smart_Currency_Exchange_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Smart Currency Exchange