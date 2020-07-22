Baby Shampoo and Conditioner Market is Poised to Hit Tremendous Growth Owing to High Demand for Baby Care Items & Increasing Birth Rate Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby shampoo and conditioner market is estimated to reach USD 6.8 billion, by 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Increase in the demand for baby care items along with growing birth rates is majorly contributing to market growth. Moreover, these products help in removing flakes and scalp infections on baby's skin and body.

Increase in number of working women professionals along with high literacy rate are also impacting positively to the growth of market. Working women professionals are the main consumer conditioners and shampoos. The product is possessing properties such as antifungal, anti-bacterial. These key factors about health are expected to drive the demand for baby shampoo and conditioner in the next few years.

It is observed that, the people prefer organic shampoos and conditioners as they do not contain harmful chemicals which are not good for the kid's health. In addition, organic products are potent with herbal ingredients such as aloe-vera, cradle-crap, and anti-dandruff elements. These health benefits are boosting the demand for the product.

Manufacturers focus on these aspects to innovate the products and to influence consumer base. For instance, Johnson and Johnson offers head to toe shampoo and baby wash, which is primarily used majority of the hospitals in the U.S. It does not contain hazardous chemicals like paraben and phthalate. Presence of hazardous elements such as formaldehyde, phthalate in the shampoo may hinder the market growth. Product innovation and strict regulations are termed to raise large number of challenges for the manufacturers. Thus, the government regulations and greater influence of digital media is anticipated to impact the demand for the product.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Baby Shampoo & Conditioner Market" Report 2025.

Mild shampoos in the product category are most popular including brands such as Natural, Himalaya. In addition, herbal ingredients present in the product are also gaining traction among consumers. Thus, these factors are expected to foster the baby shampoo and conditioner market growth.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of over 50% in the overall market. The growth majorly attributed by rising birth rates across countries such as India, and China. According to National Statistics Bureau of China, over 17 million infants were born in 2016. Similarly, in India according to UN report, population of India is 1.37 billion and projected to grow over 270 million by 2050.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Organic segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, owing to the health benefits about the usage of product.

In 2018, Asia Pacific region dominated the market; the region is anticipated to grow significantly owing to increasing income levels from countries such as India , and China .

region dominated the market; the region is anticipated to grow significantly owing to increasing income levels from countries such as , and . Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2025.

is projected to grow at the CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2025. Major players in the market are Unilever, Johnson, and Johnson, Beiersdorf, The Himalaya Drug Company, Burt's Bees, Mothercare, and L'Oreal.

Browse 80 page research report with TOC on "Global Baby Shampoo And Conditioner Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-baby-shampoo-conditioner-market

Million Insights has segmented the baby shampoo and conditioner market based on type, distribution channel, and region:

Baby Shampoo and Conditioner Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Organic



Non-organic

Baby Shampoo and Conditioner Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Online



Offline

Baby Shampoo and Conditioner Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central and South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa

and

GCC Countries

Browse latest market research reports available with Million Insights:

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights