Baby Care Products Market to Reach $58.8 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growth in parental concerns about their children's skin and importance of hygiene in babies drive the growth of the global baby care products market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Baby Care Products Market by Products Type (Baby Skin Care, Baby Hair Care, Baby Food and Beverage, Others), by Price Point (Low, Medium, High), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Drug Stores or Pharmacy, Mass Merchandiser, Departmental Stores, Mono Brand Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global baby care products industry generated $38.0 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $58.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Growth in parental concerns about their children's skin and importance of hygiene in babies drive the growth of the global baby care products market. Moreover, promotional efforts and reasonably-priced infant food items present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17278

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global baby care products market, owing to supply chain disruptions, closure of manufacturing units, and unavailability of raw materials.

With the rise in penetration of products and increase in sales in the post-pandemic period, the market has already recovered.

The baby hair care segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on products type, the baby hair care segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global baby care products market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Surge in number of parents and rise in birth rates are driving the demand for baby items, particularly hair care. However, the baby food and beverage segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in organized retail marketing, urbanization, and considerable increase in the number of working women.

The high segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on price point, the high segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global baby care products market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the high purchasing power of the consumers. However, the medium segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The medium price range is the most preferred price range among the global consumers, as the customer can acquire a good quality baby care product at this price range.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global baby care products market. The demand for baby care products, especially natural and organic baby care products, is on the rise as a result of consumers' growing awareness about the importance of baby care, which, in turn, drives the region. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the growth in the consumer spending power and financial position of the population along with increase in internet retailing.

For Purchase Enquiry at:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17278

Leading Market Players: -

Baby Brezza

Beiersdorf

California Baby

Cotton Babies Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Helen of Troy Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Munchkin, Inc.

Nestle SA

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Unilever

Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Cosmetics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2027

Sensitive Toothcare Products Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Personal Care Wipes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2031

Halal Cosmetics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2031

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research