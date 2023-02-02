Baby Apparel Market Size Worth USD 291.76 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Market Demand and Revenue Outlook

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's titled "Baby Apparel Market" with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The Baby Apparel market research report presents a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. By keeping in mind the end user's point of view, a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and industry expert's work in-depth to formulate this Baby Apparel market research report. The research and analysis carried out in this Baby Apparel report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. To turn complex market insights into simpler version, well established tools and techniques are used for generation of Baby Apparel report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the baby apparel market was valued at USD 174.97 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 291.76 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.

Baby apparel comprises different types of apparel such as nightwear, socks, outerwear, innerwear and tights. These designs and types of clothes are categorized on the basis of age of the children. Baby apparels are designed to deliver safety and comfort to the infant. These clothes are generally produced from materials such as wool, cotton and silk. Majority of manufacturers in the baby clothing market are focused on producing different styles of apparels for babies not only to generate attractive look but also to incorporate more novelty features and safety features into these clothes.

Nowadays, parents are highly focusing on convenient baby dressing, design and style as per up-to-date fashion trends. These consumer trends are expected to significantly increase the market scope of several baby apparel variants in upcoming years. The parents are becoming more concernd to apparel products, which offer comfort to the baby and improving the flexibility of the latter around their surroundings. This is increasing their expenditure level for baby products such as apparel. Thus, the surge in women participation in the workforce is likely to enhance the market growth.

Top Key players in Global Baby Apparel Market Report:

Carter's, Inc (U.S.)

H&M Group ( Sweden )

) Nike, Inc (U.S.)

The Children's Place, Inc. (U.S.)

HANESBRANDS INC. (U.S.)

Ralph Lauren (U.S.)

(U.S.) Royal Apparel (U.S.)

Daisy Apparel ( India )

) Sudarshaan Impex ( India )

) Bryden Pte Ltd ( India )

) Ermantextile ( Germany )

) Katif Apparel ( Pakistan )

) Gerber Childrenswear (U.S.)

Recent Development

In July 2019 , Marks and Spencer plc

, Marks and Spencer plc declared the launch of a new product named Dreamskin under the Easy Dressing range for babies. These products are mainly developed for sensitive baby skin.

Market Segmentation:

Product

Outerwear

Underwear

Nightwear

Socks

Tights

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Material

Cotton Baby Clothing

Wool Baby Clothing

Silk Baby Clothing

Applications

0-12 Months

12-24 Months

2-3 Years

End User

Girls

Boys

Baby Apparel Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the baby apparel market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the global baby apparel market due to the growing awareness for safety and hygiene of the babies among the working parents. Moreover, the huge presence of large number of major market players is another major factor which is raising the market growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to the higher amount of birth rates in these countries in this region. This trend is anticipated to play a vital role in increasing the scope of baby apparel products.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Baby Apparel Industry [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Global Baby Apparel Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing focusing on stylish apparel and cloth wear

New parents are focusing on stylish cloth wear and apparel, which has driven the demand for fancy baby apparel. Furthermore, kids' fashion shows are growing because parents are getting more aware today through the internet to update the latest fashion for the kids across the globe. Numerous exhibitions are held across the globe to promote the kid's fashion and launch new fashions, particularly for kids. For instance, 'World of Childhood 2020" which is a specialized exhibition to launch new products for toddlers, infants and kids in Yerevan, Armenia.

Increasing accessing of internet

More and more people are accessing internet, and parents are getting more information and updates on the latest fashion from social media websites such as Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram and other media platforms. Furthermore, constant promotions of the e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Flipkart and Alibaba, coupled with great discounts offered by them, are growing adoption of online shopping among parents across the globe. This factor is expected to be the major factor for the market growth during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

