Baby and Toddler Feeding Products & Accessories Market to exceed the value of US$ 1.6 Bn by 2031, Rise in Use of Sustainable Materials in Baby Cutleries to Drive Global Market - TMR Insights

Global Baby and Toddler Feeding Products & Accessories Market, Overview

During the pandemic, some of the prominent brands in the global baby and toddler feeding products and accessories market are targeting stay-at-home mothers, IT workers, and people working from home. Businesses have increased their local manufacturing capacity to fulfil end customer needs due to interruptions in raw material exports and imports. As parents are becoming more concerned about health and cleanliness as the COVID-19 epidemic continues, there is a need for high-quality feeding items.

As a child's nutritional health is both an indicator and an outcome of national development, the global baby and toddler feeding products and accessories market has grown significantly over the years. Consumers in nations such as India, China, and Southeast Asia are preferring these products and accessories, due to their understanding of the importance of newborn health and development grows.

The global baby and toddler feeding products & accessories market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The baby and toddler feeding products & accessories market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 1.6 Bn by 2031.

Key Findings of Market Report

Cutlery Manufacturers Follow Strict Production Standards to Ensure Long-term Sustainability

Dishwasher safe consumables are becoming more widely available in the infant and toddler feeding products &accessories market. IKEA is promoting a large selection of budget cutlery with a frig motif that appeals to parents' aesthetic demands. Companies make use of polyethylene plastic to make spoons, lids, cups, and bowls.

Parents favour cutlery that can be used in the microwave. The significance of product and accessory sustainability is growing among businesses and customers, leading to developments in recyclable cutlery. Businesses that comply with rigorous restrictions for the use of phthalates in products are taking advantage of the Make in India initiative. Phthalates are being phased out of cutlery and food-contact items by manufacturers.

Bamboo and Silicone Materials Take Center Stage in Bowls and Suction Rims

Companies are developing items for providing liquid and semi-solid meals to toddlers and children. The Bamboo Bowl with Silicone Suction and a Spoon from The Nestery, an online seller of newborn care goods, is gaining popularity among moms who want to start baby-led weaning.

Manufacturers in the infant and toddler feeding goods & accessories market are testing bowls, spoons, and suction rims made of novel materials such as bamboo and silicone. They are making bamboo bowls that are non-toxic, anti-allergic, and child-safe. Suction rims with silicone tips are simple for newborns to grasp, and the smooth silicone rim does not irritate the gums.

Baby and Toddler Feeding Products & Accessories Market: Growth Drivers

Parents favor warming plates, as they assist in maintaining meals at the proper temperature. Warming plates with strong suction bases made of FDA-approved silicone are being designed by businesses in the infant and toddler feeding items and accessories industry. Warming plates include a safety cover that prevents hot water from spilling out.

In the global baby and toddler feeding products & accessories market, companies are emphasizing on product aesthetics. The MUNCHKIN 9 Oz Miracle Color Changing Cup from Reliance Films Distribution Pvt. Ltd. is increasing in popularity among parents purchasing on Flipkart. Rival firms are emulating such advances by developing color-changing PVC (Poly vinyl Chloride) sipper cups.

Baby and Toddler Feeding Products & Accessories Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are:

Mayborn USA Inc. ( Tommee Tippee )

Inc. ( ) Pigeon Corporation

Lässig GmbH

NOVATEX GmbH

Carter's, Inc. (Skip Hop)

Mothercare PLC

Baby and Toddler Feeding Products & Accessories Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Bowl Dishes/Plates

Cups

Cutlery

Bibs

Age Group

0 to 6 Months

6 to 12 Months

12 to 24 Months

Above 24 Months

Price

Low

Medium

High/Premium

End Use

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

