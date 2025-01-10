AZZURRI GROUP LAUNCHES ITS 2024 SUSTAINABLE DINING REPORT AND ACHIEVES FURTHER REDCUTIONS IN CARBON EMISSIONS

Market-leading operator of ASK Italian, Zizzi and Coco di Mama launches third annual Sustainable Dining Report revealing it reduced its GHG emissions intensity by 7% in 2024 which was delivered against an expanding restaurant portfolio

Reduction in operational emissions driven by 1.3 million kHh less electricity consumed, equivalent to serving 1.9 million pizzas annually

Partnering with like-minded suppliers delivered carbon reductions in the Group's value chain, for instance, the introduction of Wildfarmed flour at ASK Italian helped cut the business' dough footprint by 50%

Amidst a period of growth, the Group opened three more SKA Gold certified restaurants, ensuring key sustainability metrics are met when opening and refurbishing restaurants across the portfolio

The Group also continues to be invested in supporting communities by donating and redistributing over 250,000 meals to local communities since 2022

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzurri Group, the hospitality platform investing in leading businesses including ASK Italian, Zizzi and Coco di Mama, today launches its fourth annual Sustainable Dining Report.

During FY24, the company delivered a strong financial performance, opening additional restaurants, expanding retail offerings and growing its portfolio with Boojum, Dave's Hot Chicken and Openr.

During this period of growth, Azzurri Group achieved a reduction in total carbon emissions across its core businesses. This reduction was achieved both in absolute terms and an even greater intensity reduction of 7% (tCO2e/ £1m turnover), building on last year's reported year-on-year reductions of 9.7%. This progress demonstrates Azzurri's commitment to becoming a net zero business by 2040 and a reflection of how the business is integrating responsible stewardship at every level of its operations.

Restaurants are continuously monitored and incentivised on energy efficiency. Innovative behavioural campaigns were at the heart of the electricity reduction achieved in FY24. The Group also continues to work on its Scope 3 emissions hot spots and to devise strategies to reduce related emissions by constantly reviewing food offering and partnering with like-minded businesses. ASK Italian's partnership with regenerative flour producer Wildfarmed is an example of a collaboration that allows the brand to offer a fantastic tasting product while reducing carbon emissions.

Linking performance with lower carbon emissions is also key to the Group's design and construction strategy. The Group has opened three more sites with a SKA-Gold certification, a rigorous third party verified assessment aiming to promote environmental best practices within building fitouts. Zizzi Bridgend, Ask Italian Merry Hill and Zizzi Chatham were amongst the latest to achieve the accolade.

The Group also remains focussed on our communities. It made fast progress on its goal of donating half a million meals by 2030, already having donated and redistributed over 250,000 meals since 2022. This has been possible thanks to a range of strategies, such as Coco Di Mama's committed to redistributing surplus food with food banks with Olio's support and Ask Italian's donations to FareShare and local food banks.

The 2024 Sustainable dining report captures the above and shares further details on the Group's progress against its Responsible Business Goals and how these contribute to wider topics, such as the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.

Steve Holmes, Chief Executive Officer of Azzurri Group, commented:

"Since we defined our purpose, mission and values back in 2021, our commitment to being a more sustainable business has grown year on year.

I am proud to see our teams lead with collaboration, innovation and dedication, embedding ESG into their day-to-day operations. This approach has meant sustainability is now woven into our decision making and the way we operate. Ultimately, this has strengthened our business, making us more resilient and more adept at building better food businesses.

I'm grateful to our teams who have embraced the opportunity to be a better business for our people and planet. Whether it's through the 500 volunteer hours we have contributed since 2021, or our collective efforts to reduce carbon emissions across operations and supply chains, our teams have risen to the challenge to make sustainability happen across our business."