Azuri Is One of Britain's Fastest-growing Tech Companies in Tech Track 100

Azuri's innovative application of solar power combined with mobile payment technology and energy efficient appliances is enabling off-grid African families to experience modern digital technologies such clean LED lighting and satellite TV for the first time. More than 600 million people in sub-Saharan Africa still lack access to electricity.

Being named as one of the UK's top-performing private companies comes hot on the heels of Azuri's announced investment of US$26 million, led by Fortune 500 company Marubeni with additional participation from existing shareholders, including FTSE 250 company IP Group plc.

Since launching in 2012, Azuri is one of the leading providers of pay-as-you-go solar power lighting and TV systems, operating in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria. To date, the company has sold over 150,000 systems and the capital injection will enable Azuri to expand operations in current territories and beyond.

From solar home lighting to satellite TV, Azuri-designed solutions deliver world-class performance at an affordable price to off-grid customers across Africa. Azuri's vision is to create a level playing field where all African consumers can access and benefit from the digital economy, wherever they live.

"Following several years of sustained growth, Azuri is delighted to be recognised as part of the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100. This growth reflects a rapidly expanding sector and increasing demand from African consumers for affordable clean energy and access to modern life-changing technology," commented Simon Bransfield-Garth, CEO of Azuri Technologies.

Inclusion in the Tech Track 100 continues the award wins for Azuri during the last 12 months, including being named in the CleanTech 100, the FT1000 list of the fastest growing companies in Europe, and the Financial Innovation Awards for innovative clean tech solutions.

Azuri is one of only four Cambridge-based companies to be listed in the Tech Track 100 league table.

This year's Tech Track 100 companies achieved average sales growth over three years of 105% a year to a combined total of £3.4bn. They employ 18,200 staff, having added 13,200 employees to their combined workforce over the period.

Azuri Technologies is a leading provider of affordable pay-as-you-go solar home systems to off-grid consumers across Africa. Combining the latest solar innovation and mobile payment technology, Azuri delivers reliable, renewable and distributed power to the millions who have no access to modern powered services. Azuri operates in five key territories; Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia, Tanzania and Uganda with East Africa Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya and West Africa Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

