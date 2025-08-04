Ayala Corporation named among Top 50 ASEAN companies, PH Top 5 for corporate governance

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayala Corporation, one of the oldest conglomerates in ASEAN, has been recognized as one of the top 50 publicly listed companies in the ASEAN region and among the top five in the Philippines for excellence in corporate governance in the 2025 ASEAN Corporate Governance Conference and Awards.

Ayala's inclusion in the awards affirms its world-class corporate governance practices, placing it among the world's best in business transparency and accountability, board effectiveness, sustainability, and stakeholder engagement.

(L-R) Ayala Corporation Compliance Manager Melody B. Trinidad; Ayala Corporation Chief Legal Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Corporate Secretary and Corporate Governance Group Head Franchette M. Acosta; Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Francis Edralin Lim; Ayala Corporation Assistant Corporate Secretary and Corporate Secretarial Services Head Carmela G. Austria; and Securities and Exchange Commission Commissioner McJill Bryant Fernandez at the 2025 ASEAN Corporate Governance Conference and Awards in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 24, 2025.

"At Ayala, we believe that excellence in corporate governance enables decision making processes and actions that are purposeful and consistent with our objective to build businesses that enable people to thrive. At the same time, a strong governance ethic is key to maintaining investor interest and confidence. We are truly honored to be granted this distinction, which inspires us to continue with our efforts to do business with integrity, transparency and accountability for the benefit of all our stakeholders," said Ayala Corporation Chief Legal Officer, Compliance Officer, Corporate Secretary and Corporate Governance Group Head Franchette M. Acosta.

The ASEAN CGCA 2025, held on July 24 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, honored top publicly listed companies from the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. It followed an assessment of their corporate governance practices based on publicly available disclosures.

Ayala business unit Globe Telecom Inc. was also named among the top 50 ASEAN companies and top 5 in the Philippines. Meanwhile, five other Ayala companies made it to the list of ASEAN Asset Class companies, namely ACEN Corporation, AREIT, Inc., Ayala Land, Inc., AyalaLand Logistics Holding Corp., and Bank of the Philippine Islands.

ASEAN Asset Class companies are those that reached the cutoff score of 97.5 points—or at least 75% of the maximum score of 130 under the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard. A total of 35 Philippine companies made the score this year.

In a statement, the ASEAN CGCA said the latest assessment showed sustained improvement in corporate governance practices in the region, particularly in the areas of board accountability, shareholder rights, disclosure practices and sustainability integration.

