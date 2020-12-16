AxiomSL Stress Testing Module Named Best Solution for Credit Risk Modelling at Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence

Automated Credit Risk Model Management Solution Streamlines Basel and IFRS Regulatory Compliance

SINGAPORE and LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AxiomSL, the industry's leading provider of risk and regulatory reporting solutions, today announced that it received the award for Best Solution: Credit Risk Modeling at the third annual Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2020. The annual awards program recognizes the continuing excellence of financial services institutions, market infrastructures, technology firms, and service providers across the region who ensure the highest compliance standards are upheld despite an ever-changing and increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

In recognizing the AxiomSL IntegratedModelView credit risk model management solution as the best in its category, the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence highlighted the software's flexible and transparent stress testing and risk modelling capabilities. The IntegratedModelView module enables financial institutions to meet constantly evolving Basel and IFRS-9-driven credit risk and liquidity reporting requirements by automatically incorporating their various risk models into AxiomSL's ControllerView® platform. This platform allows financial institutions to manage and execute credit risk models, ingest original sourced data, enrich that data to Basel-driven requirements, execute open source models and perform regulatory calculations, reporting, and submission from a single source.

"We are honored to receive this award at a time when the value of having automated connectivity between risk models, daily deposit activity and cashflow is more critical than ever," said Gavin Pugh, Head of Risk Solutions, APAC, AxiomSL. "Our IntegratedModelView module, working in conjunction with our ControllerView platform gives financial institutions the ability to accurately create liquidity stress scenarios, incorporating their own proprietary credit risk models along with open source data to create a truly comprehensive view of credit risk."

The Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2020 were presented on December 15, 2020. For more information about IntegratedModelView module offering, please click here.

About AxiomSL

AxiomSL is a global leader in risk analytics, data-management, and regulatory-reporting solutions. Leveraging more than 25 years' experience, AxiomSL combines its deep industry experience and intelligent data-management platform to deliver solutions and services around regulatory and risk reporting, liquidity, capital and credit, operations, trade and transactions, and tax analytics. Its client base spans regional and global financial institutions with more than $43 trillion in total assets and investment managers with more than $11 trillion in assets under management. Its coverage encompasses more than 110 regulators across 55 jurisdictions.

For more information, visit www.axiomsl.com

Contact us

John Roderick

President, J. Roderick Public Relations

Tel: +1 631 584 2200

Email: john@jroderick.com

Shamira Alidina

Media Relations Director, Dina Communications

Tel +44 (0) 7801 590718

Email: shamira@dinacomms.com

Francine Gittins

Global Head of Marketing and Communications, AxiomSL

Tel: +1 212 248 4188

Email: fgittins@axiomsl.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093660/AxiomSL_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AxiomSL