AWE 2025 Concludes: AI-Industry Synergy Unveils Vision for Smart Living Across All Scenarios

SHANGHAI, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 23, the 2025 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2025) concluded at Shanghai New International Expo Centre after a four-day run. This year's event drew over 1,000 global leaders in home appliances and consumer electronics, and showcased tens of thousands of cutting-edge smart living products and solutions.

Haier introduced its pioneering "Eye of AI" technology, equipping smart devices not only to "process voice commands" but also to "visually interpret" their environments. Revolutionary applications include range hoods that track cooking pots, ovens that monitor grilling progress, and washing machines that analyze laundry cycles, all achieving effortless, hands-free appliance management. Huawei's upgraded Harmony Smart Home debuted experiential zones emphasizing intuitive voice control, air quality enhancement, and retrofit-friendly smart home solutions, redefining modern living. Hisense utilized its self-developed StarSea Large Model to evolve appliances from basic "functional tools" into proactive "AI companions", enhancing emotional intelligence and user-centric adaptability. Siemens' AI Vision simplifies cooking workflows; Gree's AI dynamic energy-saving technology enables instant efficiency on startup; Fotile unveiled the world's first AI-powered healthy cooking system, Healthy CookingGPT; and Robam premiered its "Culinary Master" AI model. Collectively, these innovations signal a transformative leap in AI-powered home technology.

Samsung's HoloDisplay uses 3D imaging to create floating holographic screens, while Sony has introduced an RGB high-density LED display system that delivers expanded color range, enhanced brightness, and precise control. Hisense unveiled the world's first 116-inch RGB-Mini LED TV (UX model), featuring their debut H7 AI imaging chip for unmatched color accuracy through RGB light-color synchronization. TCL also raised the bar with its Q10L series—the world's first fourth-gen QLED TVs, using "Myriad Zoning" technology to achieve more effective light control. Meanwhile, innovative devices like Huawei's foldable Pura X phone, RayNeo's X3 Pro AR glasses, and Shokz's OpenDots ONE earbuds are transforming how we experience sound and visuals.

First-time exhibitor Unitree introduced its G1 humanoid bot and nimble Go2 robotic dog. The event also spotlighted TCL's modular Ai Me companion robot, Haier and ROBOTERA's jointly developed home service robot "Xiaoxing," JD.com and Weilan Tech's collaborative robot dog, and humanoid "Xiaomai" developed by Dreame's subsidiary Magiclab. These intelligent, physical products are steadily moving from lab prototypes to everyday homes.

Amid the wave of AI-driven industrial integration, the "human-car-home" interconnected ecosystem has emerged as a central theme at AWE in recent years. Huawei highlighted several models under Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA), showcasing a comprehensive "human-car-home" ecosystem through seamless integration of smartphones, vehicle interfaces, and smart home devices. As the first-time NEV exhibitor, BYD debuted its Leopard 8 featuring the "Lingyuan" intelligent vehicle-mounted drone system and Denza N9, a tech-forward, safety-optimized, multi-functional SUV. AWE2025 also features a special "Mobile Home" section for NEVs for the first time, displaying popular models from NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, Zeekr, and Great Wall Motor.

AWE2025 launched the "AWE Shopping Festival," a collaborative effort by CHEAA, CMG General Manager's Office, and AWE. The festival merged online and offline engagement strategies, combining entertaining content, livestream shopping, and financial incentives to drive participation. The initiative partnered with leading platforms including JD.com, Tmall, Douyin, Suning, Xiaohongshu, Kuaishou, and Bilibili to launch extensive promotional campaigns.

AWE2025 concluded on a high note. Moving forward, AWE will remain a global trendsetter for the industry, driving high-end, intelligent, and eco-friendly upgrades while accelerating technological and product innovation. See you at AWE2026!

