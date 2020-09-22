AVS Verkehrssicherung has signed an agreement to acquire SRV Verkehrstechnik GmbH

LEVERKUSEN and LIMBACH-OBERFROHNA, Germany, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AVS Verkehrssicherung ("AVS"), a Triton Fund IV portfolio company, has signed an agreement to acquire SRV Verkehrstechnik GmbH ("SRV"), a renowned provider of road marking and construction site safety services. Details of the transactions are not disclosed.

SRV, based in Limbach-Oberfrohna near Chemnitz, employs 26 people and has many years of experience in the field of permanent and temporary road marking. For the planning and implementation of traffic safety services, SRV works together with state property developers and private construction companies on a cross-regional basis.

"The company is known as a reliable service provider with many years of experience and its expertise has made a significant contribution to the development of road infrastructure in the new federal states. For us, the takeover of SRV is an ideal expansion of our service portfolio," explains Dirk Schönauer, COO at AVS.

"As part of the AVS Group, we can bundle our regional strengths and jointly offer high-quality and sustainable services," emphasises Sven Riebisch, Managing Director of SRV.

About AVS Verkehrssicherung

AVS Verkehrssicherung, headquartered in Leverkusen, is a leading specialist provider of traffic safety services in Germany and Europe. This includes advice and the necessary approval procedure for all traffic safety installations, installation and dismantling, marking and demarking work, maintenance and inspection tours. AVS is represented at over 25 locations in Germany; internationally at more than 10 locations in Belgium, Denmark and Latvia. AVS employs around 1,100 people.

www.avs-verkehrssicherung.de

About SRV

SRV was founded in 1990 to meet the high demand for infrastructure services in the new federal states. The sharp increase in traffic required road markings to ensure traffic safety. The professional application of white or yellow road markings in paint, hot or cold plastic has been the speciality of SRV ever since. Services in the field of traffic safety and the necessary road equipment complete the portfolio.

https://www.riebisch-verkehrstechnik.de/

About Triton

Since its establishment in 1997, Triton has sponsored nine funds, focusing on businesses in the industrial, business services, consumer and health sectors. The Triton funds invest in and support the positive development of medium-sized businesses headquartered in Europe.

Triton seeks to contribute to the building of better businesses for the longer term. Triton and its executives wish to be agents of positive change towards sustainable operational improvements and growth.

The 43 companies currently in Triton's portfolio have combined sales of around €17,4 billion and around 96,700 employees.

www.triton-partners.de

Press contacts

Triton

Anja Schlenstedt

Tel. +49 69 921 02190

schlenstedt@triton-partners.com



AVS

Melanie Hempfer

Tel. +49 214 313 834 60

melanie.hempfer@avs-verkehrssicherung.de

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/817877/AVS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AVS Verkehrssicherung