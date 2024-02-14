Avicenna.AI and Blackford Partner to enhance incidental pulmonary embolism detection with CINA-iPE integration

La Ciotat, FRANCE, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avicenna.AI, a French medical imaging AI specialist, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate its CINA-iPE, a CE-marked solution, into the Blackford AI Platform. The collaboration offers healthcare professionals enhanced capabilities for detecting incidental pulmonary embolism during routine CT scans.

Blackford provides healthcare professionals access to an extensive portfolio of more than 115 AI solutions designed to drive clinical efficiencies and improve patient outcomes. By integrating Avicenna's CINA-iPE solution into the Blackford Platform, Blackford offers healthcare professionals a powerful tool for identification of lung blood clots in chest CT angiography.

Incidental pulmonary embolism is a common finding in routine CT scans of the chest, with only 25% of incidental emboli reported during the initial interpretation. Addressing the serious issue of delayed and missed findings in diagnostic imaging, this partnership aims to significantly impact patient outcomes, particularly in the cancer patient population where incidental pulmonary embolism is a major cause of mortality.

"Blackford is always looking to enhance our AI portfolio to provide healthcare professionals with innovative tools to help enhance clinical efficiency and decision making," said Ben Panter, Founder and CEO of Blackford. "We're delighted to add the CINA-iPE pulmonary embolism solution to our platform, further enhancing our existing trusted relationship with Avicenna.AI."

"We are thrilled to empower the extensive community of Blackford users with our innovative incidental pulmonary embolism algorithm," said Cyril Di Grandi, Co-founder, and CEO of Avicenna.AI. "This global partnership brings healthcare providers closer to a more systematic reporting and treatment of life-threatening pulmonary emboli."

Delegates attending ECR 2024 can learn more by scheduling a meeting with the Avicenna.AI team during the event using the following link: https://bit.ly/avicennaecr2024

About Avicenna.AI

Avicenna.AI, founded in 2018, specializes in providing healthcare AI solutions that utilize deep learning to identify, detect, and quantify life-threatening pathologies from CT medical images. Co-founded by Cyril Di Grandi, a successful entrepreneur who previously co-founded Olea Medical, and Dr. Peter Chang, an internationally recognized radiologist, and an expert in AI and deep learning, Avicenna.AI aims to accelerate therapeutic decision-making processes and enhance patient outcomes through its AI-based radiology solutions. For additional details, stay connected with us on social media and explore Avicenna.AI's website at www.avicenna.ai.

About Blackford

Blackford are pioneers in the radiology AI space, with over a decade of experience working in partnership with leading hospitals and ground-breaking technology providers. We operate as a strategic AI partner, providing access to a tried-and-tested core platform, tailored services, and a portfolio of 100+ applications to help healthcare providers unlock the value of AI and improve patient outcomes.

Our collaboration and recent arms-length acquisition by Bayer ensures that our customers and partners have the support and long-term security needed to underpin successful AI strategies. To learn more about Blackford's tailored approach to AI solutions visit www.blackfordanalysis.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.