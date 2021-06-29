Avicenna.AI Joins Nuance AI Marketplace for Diagnostic Imaging

MARSEILLE, France, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avicenna.AI today announced that its FDA-cleared applications for neurovascular emergencies, CINA-ICH and CINA-LVO, are available on the Nuance® AI Marketplace, the first and largest portal with one-stop access to a wide range of AI diagnostic models from within the industry's most widely used radiology reporting platform.

CINA offers radiologists an unparalleled solution for triaging patients with positive impact on high occurrence life-threatening pathologies. CINA-ICH and CINA-LVO automatically detect and prioritize acute intracranial hemorrhage and large vessel occlusion cases within 20 seconds, seamlessly alerting the radiologist within their existing systems and workflow.

The Nuance AI Marketplace functions like an app store dedicated to radiology. It gives algorithm developers consolidated, at-scale access to users of Nuance PowerScribe™, the radiology reporting system trusted by approximately 80 percent of U.S. radiologists across more than 9,000 connected healthcare facilities. Radiologists can discover, test, and use AI models from within their familiar Nuance PowerScribe reporting and workflow orchestration solutions to increase reporting efficiency and quality, and to help care teams improve patient outcomes and healthcare costs. A built-in feedback channel lets users share real-world results with developers for model refinement and post-market surveillance. Hospital systems benefit with simplified purchasing and metrics showing AI usage, costs, and performance.

"We are glad to partner with a global partner such as Nuance who shares our same values to put patient care at the core of their business," said Cyril Di Grandi, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Avicenna.AI. "Together we are committed to transforming medical imaging by empowering radiologists in their daily tasks. Thanks to this partnership and our combined solutions, we aim to advance the future of healthcare."

About Avicenna.AI

Founded in 2018, Avicenna.AI develops medical imaging AI solutions for highly prevalent pathologies. The company uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to optimize many of a radiologist's manual tasks. Its CINA products leverage deep learning algorithms to identify acute abnormalities and support emergency room triage. Avicenna.AI is co-founded by Cyril Di Grandi, who previously co-founded and successfully sold Olea Medical, and Dr Peter Chang, a radiologist and internationally recognized expert in AI and deep learning. www.avicenna.ai

