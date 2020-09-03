Aviat Networks Announces Exclusive Partnership with Afren Technologies in South Africa

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced its exclusive partnership with Afren Technologies, which would make them Aviat's primary reseller in the region. Afren Technologies is a high-performance IP backhaul solutions provider, specializing in high-demand, high-availability licensed, and license-exempt, microwave and millimeter wave solutions for both the private and government sectors.

Afren will continue to provide Aviat's suite of products together with a range of installation, sales, engineering, and project management services for the deployment of wireless network systems. The company also provides training on the use of wireless systems as well as post-installation support services.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will combine operations and will expand investments in lab and technical infrastructure together with further resources to support operations. Afren Technologies is a level 1-rated Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Company.

"In line with our partnership strategy, we are excited to help drive connectivity across South Africa with the help of Afren. Aviat's leading system gain performance combined with our multi-band technology, combining traditional microwave and millimeter wave, is ideal for South Africa and other countries where microwave tower leasing and spectrum costs are high," said Pete Smith, President and CEO, Aviat Networks.

The demand for multi-band is increasing, especially in the international market. With Afren's large ISP network of customers, this collaboration is poised to bring a rapid expansion of reliable backhaul solutions throughout South Africa.

"Aviat is one of the industry leaders in terms of performance, quality and breadth of product line, and we continue to see a strong demand for these solutions," said Riyaad Mohamed, Afren's Chief Executive Officer. "Having the products in-country and on-hand also means we're able to fulfill customer needs within the shortest time frames possible within the region, giving us a number of advantages over other solutions that still require shipment from other parts of the world."

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. Manufactured in the USA with more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

