Averna Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Holistic Product Portfolio of Highly Customizable Automated Test Equipment

Averna's deep customer focus and range of easy-to-use toolkits leverage analytics to drive meaningful operational and process improvements

SANTA CLARA, California, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American automated test equipment systems integrators market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Averna Technologies, Inc. with the 2020 North American Product Leadership Award. Leveraging strong market and technology expertise, the company has developed a comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading solutions, which includes Proligent Analytics, Averna Launch, Averna Deploy, ConnexThing Toolkit, Jupiter 310, DP-1000, AST-1000, and the URT series.

"Demonstrating its commitment to addressing customers' critical needs, Averna developed Proligent Analytics, a test-ready, rack-mountable application with full redundancy. Proligent Analytics is customizable to a customer's data needs, has a diverse feature set, and offers key savings in operations," said Prem Shanmugam, Global Program Manager and Senior Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "The solution automatically captures and combines test results with business and supply chain data, strengthening engineering, operations, and quality assurance with a central decision-support system. Furthermore, its online analytical processing cube provides 360-degree visibility to ensure superior manufacturing and supply chain performance."

Meanwhile, one of its recent product launches, Averna Deploy, an off-the-shelf simple-to-use tool, automatically updates software revisions to every test station and asset throughout production plants. Its intelligent software prevents users from running tests on outdated machines, which translates to accurate and consistent data. Its application programming interface (i.e., API) configures the command default flow to fit in a customer's test process seamlessly. From there, the user-defined test code deploys to stations and assets, remaining traceable for auditing and follow-ups.

Significantly, during the COVID-19 crisis, Averna received approval as an 'essential supplier,' ensuring that it continues to work with its customers in the medical, critical infrastructure, supply chain, and military industries. Another example of Averna's customer focus is its development of the Averna Launch, a high-level unified test executive for organizing, deploying, executing, and reporting automated tests. Launch consolidates the test data from smart factories and delivers results in real time through user-friendly reports. By leveraging Averna Launch, users can ensure that their test stations update easily and offer wider usage by more personnel, without cryptic code and custom interfaces.

"Averna's strength lies in its robust portfolio of solutions tailored to exceed customer expectations and perform reliably through software installed on its systems in smart facilities," noted Shanmugam. "Averna focuses on delivering substantial value and sets itself apart from most of its competition through its size, breadth of expertise, and geographical coverage. It understands the complex needs of various sectors and works toward expanding its technology portfolio; thus, increasing its brand equity and positioning itself for future growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Averna Technologies, Inc.

As a global Test & Quality Solution leader, Averna partners with product designers, developers and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer, defense, life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, is ISO compliant, ITAR registered and partnered with National Instruments, PTC, Keysight Technologies, M3 Systems, Ettus, MaxEye Technologies and JOT Automation.

