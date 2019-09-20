Averna Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation

Averna's impressive growth can also be attributed to business alliances that have taken place. Company founders Kurt Hensen (Test & Measurement Solutions) and Darren Lingafeldt (Nexjen Systems) both believed that combining over 100 years of test and quality experience would only benefit their customers and the industry. They state, "With each company bringing their own expertise to the forefront, different technologies are being exposed to a wider range of clients internationally."

With proficiency in vision, RF signals, optics, precision assembly, robotics and automation, Averna has developed hundreds of unique solutions to service major industries such as MedTech, automotive/transport and consumer goods/electronics. Through standalone projects and complete program outsourcing, Averna's global team has demonstrated its undisputable capability to support their customers at every step of the product lifecycle.

Francois Rainville, President and CEO of Averna added, "What makes Averna outstanding is the willingness to consistently evolve and stay in front of our customers' business needs. It's our employee's enthusiasm to understand and tackle customers' evolving requirements that has kept us ahead for the last 20 years and will continue to through the next 20."

Today, Averna thanks all of their customers for their trust, and all employees who make Averna the highest recognized leader in the Test & Quality market.

