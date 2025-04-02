Avanos Expands Direct Operations for MIC-KEY* Enteral Feeding Products in the UK starting July 2025

ZAVENTEM, Belgium, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) a global medical technology company, today announced that it will take direct responsibility for the sales and distribution of its MIC-KEY enteral feeding products in the United Kingdom, effective 25 July 2025. This strategic move reflects Avanos' commitment to prioritizing customer needs, enhancing product availability into the future, and providing a seamless experience for healthcare providers and patients.

For the past 29 years, Vygon UK, a leading supplier of surgical and medical devices has been a valued distributor of the MIC* and MIC-KEY family of products, playing an integral role in supporting hospitals, clinicians, carers, and patients across the UK. With this transition, Avanos will manage all sales, support, and distribution directly, reinforcing its dedication to delivering high-quality enteral feeding solutions.

"By bringing MIC-KEY sales and distribution in-house, we are strengthening our direct relationship with healthcare professionals and patients," said Dieter Krines, Vice President and General Manager, International, Avanos. "This move aligns with our strategy to directly support our customers and ensures we can continue providing trusted, innovative solutions that improve patient care."

"We have been proud to represent MIC-KEY in the UK for nearly three decades and thank our customers for the trust they've placed in Vygon UK over the years," said Les Davies, Managing Director at Vygon UK. "As a trusted supplier in the sector, we remain fully committed to delivering the same high level of service to our enteral customers. As we support this transition, our shared priority with Avanos is ensuring continuity of care for patients and healthcare providers who rely on these essential enteral feeding solutions."

MIC-KEY delivers enteral nutrition with a low-profile feeding tube to help patients get the nutrition they need. Sold in over 60 countries across six continents, MIC-KEY has been used by clinicians and patients for over 25 years and is a trusted brand worldwide.

Avanos is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and will be providing ongoing communication and support to all customers during this period. Healthcare providers currently purchasing MIC-KEY products through Vygon will receive guidance over the coming months on how to order from Avanos with minimal disruption.

For further information, customers can contact:

Avanos UK Customer Service

Phone: 0800 917 6585

Email: customerservice.uk.ie@avanos.com

Website: avanos.co.uk

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior medical device solutions that help patients get back to the things that matter. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, including providing a vital lifeline for nutrition to patients from hospital to home, and reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands globally and holds leading market positions in multiple product categories. For more information, visit www.avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on X (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Vygon

Vygon is a leading supplier of medical and surgical devices, committed to providing high-quality products and customer service to healthcare professional across the UK. Dedicated to operating sustainably, we have completed the NHS Evergreen Sustainable Supplier Assessment, securing Level 2: Comprehensive net zero targets and reporting for carbon emissions status. For more information about Vygon, visit www.vygon.co.uk

